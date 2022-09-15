Read full article on original website
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
‘Dos Estaciones’ Review: Gorgeously Moody Drama Captures the Struggles of a Tequila Rancher
Juan Pablo Gonzlezs atmospheric narrative mixes story, performance and real life to portray a Mexico changed by the modern economy
‘Do Revenge’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
The Netflix thriller is a riff on Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train"
‘Quantum Leap’ Review: NBC Reboot Gets Off to Shaky Start, but Has Promise
Can the classic sci-fi series successfully make the leap to a more serialized, modern TV series?
The Best Halloween Movies on Netflix Right Now
From truly scary horror films to fun frightfests, we've got you covered
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Fabien Frankel Breaks Down Ser Criston Cole’s Game-Changing Episode 5
Plus, the actor tells TheWrap about crafting a character with no ties to the mothership show
TV tonight: Keeley Hawes is on the holiday from hell in new BBC thriller
A day at the pool turns toxic in Crossfire, from the creator of Apple Tree Yard. Plus: Irma Vep is channelling her inner vampire. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: The Stars Breakdown That Finale
Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Precious Mustapha and more look back at the seasons biggest moments with TheWrap
‘1923’ Adds Robert Patrick to Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel at Paramount+
"The Terminator" star will play Sheriff William McDowell, a Dutton family friend
‘Constantine’ and ‘Madame X’ Series From J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Not Moving Forward at HBO Max
Warner Bros. TV will shop both series to other platforms
Orlando Bloom Joins David Harbour in Sony and PlayStation’s ‘Gran Turismo’
Archie Madekwe will also co-star in Neill Blomkamp's car racing film
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
What Time Does ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Stream on Disney+?
Season 31 of the dancing competition features celeb contestants Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd and Wayne Brady
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Online: Livestream, Start Time and More
Britain's longest-serving monarch died on Sept. 8
‘Daliland’ Review: Ben Kingsley Delivers Whimsy and Chaos as Salvador Dali
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: Director Mary Harron's film about the surrealist artist feels both timeless and allegorical
How ‘The Come Up’ Stars Painted a Vulnerable Picture of Life in Their Early 20s
The six young creatives at the center of Freeform's new docuseries explain how they prioritize themselves in a culture that values the hustle
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in September 2022
From Elvis Presley to Leatherface, this month has it all
‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)
The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
