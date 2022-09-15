A young choir vocalist has been praised for “putting his soul” into his performance, while singing at a service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners arrived at Westminster Abbey to lay the late monarch to rest. The state funeral was led by King Charles III.During the Orders of Service, multiple musical performances took place with hymns and psalms sung by different choirs, including the Choir of Westminster Abbey. As the Queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, the group sang the The five Sentences, which features lines of scripture set to music and has...

