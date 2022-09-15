ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spoilertv.com

1923 - Robert Patrick Joins Cast

Robert Patrick (Terminator, Sons of Anarchy) has joined the cast of 1923, the Paramount+ series led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He portrays Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.
Bob's Burgers - Episode 13.03 - What About Job? - Press Release

LOUISE PLANS FOR HER FUTURE ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. A school assignment about careers sends Louise (Kristen Schaal) spiraling, trying to imagine what her future might hold in the all-new "What About Job?" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1202) (TV-PG L,V)
The Great North - Episode 3.03 - Autumn If You Got Em Adventure - Press Release

THE TOBINS FALL UNDER A SPELL ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. All the Tobins fall under the spell of the Fall Frenzy Dance on the all-new "Autumn If You Got Em Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-222) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.02 - Call Me Skeeter Juice - Press Release

SHEILA FACES THE STRUGGLES OF AGING ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. It's time for Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to renew her driver's license, but she refuses to go take the test and Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to figure out why. Meanwhile, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama's moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song to be used in a national commercial, but it ends up becoming a big joke online in the all-new "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-302) (TV-14 D,L)
The Simpsons - Episode 34.03 - Lisa The Boy Scout - Press Release

LISA JOINS THE BOY EXPLORER GROUP AND COMPETES WITH BART ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. When the Boy Explorers become co-ed, Bart and Lisa vow to "out scout" each other at the annual jamboree in the all-new "Lisa the Boy Scout" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3321) (TV-PG L,V)
911 - Episode 6.03 - The Devil You Know - Press Release

ATHENA INVESTIGATES A MYSTERY FROM HER PAST ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, ON FOX. While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend from 45 years ago in the all-new "The Devil You Know" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-604) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.02 - The Painted Man - Press Release

“The Painted Man” – As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
