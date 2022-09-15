SHEILA FACES THE STRUGGLES OF AGING ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. It's time for Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to renew her driver's license, but she refuses to go take the test and Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to figure out why. Meanwhile, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama's moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song to be used in a national commercial, but it ends up becoming a big joke online in the all-new "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-302) (TV-14 D,L)

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO