ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Brian, Craig Sherman Enter MIVA Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class Monday with a pair of former Buckeyes earning recognition. The seven-member class will be inducted into the MIVA Hall of Fame in Muncie, Indiana, Nov. 12. It will follow a fall tournament featuring MIVA members Ball State, Lindenwood, Ohio State and Purdue Fort Wayne. Ticket information will be available soon.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Falls Short at No. 12 Pitt to Wrap up Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-4) fell short at No. 12 Pitt (9-2) on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the non-conference schedule in three sets (21-25, 15-25, 22-25). Pitt took the first set by a 25-21 margin after leading the close set throughout. The Panthers...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time in as many weeks, an Ohio State Buckeye has earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Monday, it was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday night in a 77-21 win over Toledo.
Watch Ohio State RB target Jordan Marshall come up big as Moeller wins rivalry thriller
Bucknuts was at the Cincinnati (Ohio) at Cincinnati St. Xavier game on Friday night as 2024 running back Jordan Marshall led the Crusaders to a thrilling 20-17 win over Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier 20-17 in front of a sold out crowd. It was a classic rivalry game between two outstanding programs.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Wake Forest Edges No. 23 Ohio State, 1-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team saw itself on the wrong side of a hard-fought result on Sunday, as the Buckeyes dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Wake Forest at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus. Ohio State is now 3-3 on the season while Wake Forest picked up its fifth straight win to improve to 5-2. The Short Story.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall at Rutgers 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rutgers scored once in each half and handed Ohio State its first Big Ten loss of the season on Sunday with a 2-0 victory. This was the first loss on the road this season for the Buckeyes who are now 5-2-1 overall. How it Happened. Rutgers...
Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week three AP, coach polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a 3-0 start in 2022 and fresh off a resounding 56-point win over Toledo, the Ohio State Buckeyes kept its spot in the coaches poll. OSU (3-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the third week in a row. The Buckeyes once […]
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 4 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s blowout of Toledo had almost no effect on the Buckeyes’ support in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Ohio State remained No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia an No. 2 Alabama. The Buckeyes retained their lone No. 1 vote but lost four points in the vote total.
Pitt Falls Out of Coaches Poll, to 24 in AP Poll After Week 3
The Pitt Panthers fell in the latest national rankings after beating Western Michigan this weekend.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Includes Pitt in Top Five
On Saturday, top senior forward recruit Papa Kante included Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers in his top five schools list, along with Memphis, Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers. The 6-foot-10 forward plays his high-school ball for South Kent School, where Pitt staffer Gilbert Brown coached just a few years back. Kante is ranked as the No. 91 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports, and is a four-star prospect.
Slovis available, Narduzzi trusted Yarnell
Starter Kedon Slovis practiced all week, but Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t want to take a chance & started the freshman Yarnell. Also said bottles thrown at the team
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Quotes vs. Toledo
“I just want to quickly make a mention of the crowd. Unbelievable. We take a walk from the Blackwell over to the Skull Session and the Skull Session is standing room only. Then we walk over to the stadium and see everybody in the stadium. One hundred and five thousand for this night game was unbelievable. And, you know, we wanted to make sure that we played well in this game. So, I just want to thank Buckeye Nation for showing up in a big way.”
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
scenicstates.com
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
