CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Slide in Weekend Trading; Did Ethereum Pick the Wrong Time to Merge?
Prices: Ether sinks to its lowest level since July; bitcoin and major altcoins tumble as investors await the latest U.S. central bank interest rate decision. Insights: The Ethereum Merge's timing may have been less than ideal. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
CoinDesk
As Ether, Bitcoin Wilt, Trading Firms Blame Lack of Bullish Catalyst for Market Swoon
The crypto market has begun the week on a negative note, with leading coins bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) hitting multi-month lows. Traders said the market faces a shortage of bullish catalysts now that the Ethereum Merge is out of the way. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, slipped...
CoinDesk
Voyager Seeks to ‘Unwind’ Alameda Loan
Voyager Digital has asked a federal bankruptcy court in New York for an order to “unwind” a loan it made to crypto quant trading firm Alameda Research that was largely denominated in crypto. The loan was initiated in September 2021. It was denominated in crypto; largely bitcoin, ether,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Bitdeer Bought Physical Safety Vault Le Freeport for Over $28M: Report
Crypto miner Bitdeer Technologies has bought a maximum security physical safety vault, Le Freeport, for S$40 million ($28.4 million), Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bitdeer, which is backed by crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, bought the Singapore-based vault in July, the report said. Le Freeport is a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars, from shareholders led by Swiss art dealer and founder Yves Bouvier, according to the report.
CoinDesk
'Sustainable' GRNGrid Blockchain Gets $50M From Investment Firm GEM Digital
The GRNGrid blockchain received a $50 million investment commitment from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital. The funding will go toward connecting with top crypto exchanges, new partnerships and building out the blockchain technology, according to a Monday press release. Switzerland-based GRNGrid said it is an environmentally friendly layer 1...
CoinDesk
US Treasury Wants Public to Comment on Crypto’s Role in Illicit Finance
The U.S. Treasury Department wants the public, including the crypto community, to weigh in on how digital assets might be used in illegal activities, and how the department should respond to this issue. The Treasury Department published a “request for comment” Monday listing over 20 questions and asking the general...
CoinDesk
Why Russia Isn’t Relying on Crypto to Evade Sanctions
Days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Western states, led by the U.S. and European Union, levied vast sanctions on the Russian economy, hoping to drive Moscow into an economic crisis that would prompt a military retreat. Yet within a matter of days, U.S. officials and...
CoinDesk
Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?
Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by...
US Fed Policy Meeting Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.8% amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange WazirX to Delist USDC in Boost for Binance's Stablecoin
WazirX is delisting stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD on Sept. 26. The Indian crypto exchange has also stopped taking deposits, according to a blog post Monday. WazirX said withdrawals of those three stablecoins can occur until Sept. 23. The exchange will automatically convert those stablecoins in customer balances to Binance's BUSD stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Yanked Money From ETH Products Despite a Smooth Ethereum Merge
Amid all the hype surrounding last week’s major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge, investors remained cautious on the blockchain’s native token ETH – and their caution was vindicated as the cryptocurrency tumbled following the event. Investment products tied to ETH saw a fourth straight week of...
CoinDesk
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
CoinDesk
Crypto PR Firm Wachsman Hires Cointelegraph's CEO as Chief Growth Officer
Wachsman, a public-relations firm that represents cryptocurrency companies, has hired the CEO of crypto news organization Cointelegraph as its chief growth officer. Jay Cassano will help Wachsman expand in areas including "community management, content marketing, social media services and digital marketing to support the firm's growing roster of Web3 and fintech clients," according to a statement released Monday.
CoinDesk
Australian Senator Proposes Crypto Bill Targeting China's Digital Yuan
Australian politician Andrew Bragg wants to prepare the country for the widespread use of China's central bank digital currency, the digital yuan, according to a draft digital assets bill introduced on Monday. In his draft bill, Bragg – who is a senator for the Australian state of New South Wales...
UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan
ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) is seeing positive flows of client funds this quarter, the co-head of the Swiss bank's wealth management business said on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
Bleak Week as Bitcoin Hits 3-Month Low
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at why bitcoin hit a three-month low over the weekend. He also discusses traders’ predictions about the upcoming interest rate hike at this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a new enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CoinDesk
EthereumPOW Sees 'Replay' Exploit for 200 ETHW Days After Rocky Start
EthereumPOW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a replay exploit over the weekend due to a faulty third-party contract. Developers of EthereumPOW were alerted of the issues and immediately took steps to rectify the problem. The blockchain was established...
CoinDesk
Eth.link Restored After Ethereum Name Service Wins Injunction Against GoDaddy
The website for the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which is behind all web addresses that end with .eth used across the Ethereum community, is back online after losing its domain name eth.link to a third party earlier this year. Eth.link functioned as a critical bridge that allowed users without Web3-enabled...
