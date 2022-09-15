ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Susie Searches’ Stars Kiersey Clemons, Alex Wolff Say the True-Crime Podcast Satire Is ‘More Disturbing’ Than Expected (Video)

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Alex Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Crime#Satire#Film Star
TheWrap

‘Do Revenge’ Ending Explained by Maya Hawke and Director

Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Do Revenge” ending. Do not read until after you’ve seen the film. The Hitchcockian Netflix movie “Do Revenge” contains several twists and turns, even by “Strangers on a Train” standards. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson describes Hitchcock’s classic “Strangers on a Train” as one source of inspiration for “Do Revenge,” which stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams and many more famous young faces. But one thing both have in common is a whopper of an ending.
TENNIS
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Confess, Fletch': Is Jon Hamm’s Mystery Movie Streaming?

Jon Hamm is back and better than ever with his take on “Fletch” in “Confess, Fletch.”. Based on a 1976 novel of the same name by Gregory McDonald (which was turned into a few movies starring Chevy Chase), the latest adaptation follows Fletch as he tries to solve an art theft, before getting involved in a murder investigation as well. The former investigative journalist begrudgingly comes out of retirement to pursue a number of leads, including his girlfriend.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How ‘The Woman King’ Can Turn Strong $19 Million Launch Into a Long Box Office Run

The Sony film had a better than expected debut but profitability depends on turning word-of-mouth (and a rare A+ CinemaScore) into ticket sales. Along with its promising $19 million opening at the box office, Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” achieved something that only a precious few films do every year: The Viola Davis historical action film earned an A+ from audiences polled by CinemaScore, winning over moviegoers the same way it won over critics with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy