‘Susie Searches’ Stars Kiersey Clemons, Alex Wolff Say the True-Crime Podcast Satire Is ‘More Disturbing’ Than Expected (Video)

How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’: Is the Young Adult Thriller Streaming?
The movie is inspired by Alfred Hitchcocks Strangers on a Train
‘1923’ Adds Robert Patrick to Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel at Paramount+
"The Terminator" star will play Sheriff William McDowell, a Dutton family friend
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
‘Daliland’ Review: Ben Kingsley Delivers Whimsy and Chaos as Salvador Dali
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: Director Mary Harron's film about the surrealist artist feels both timeless and allegorical
‘The Wonder’ Director Sebastián Lelio on the ‘Miraculous Lightness’ of Star Florence Pugh (Video)
TIFF 2022: In Lelio's new film about a mysterious child, Pugh plays a 19th-century nurse "in a way that's natural and effortless," the filmmaker tells TheWrap
KTLA Suspends Mark Mester Over On-Air Farewell to Former Co-Anchor Lynette Romero
Insiders tell TheWrap that Mester's five-minute tribute to Romero "infuriated" the local L.A. station's general manager
10 Jane Fonda Must-See Movies: ‘Barbarella’ to ‘9 to 5’ to ‘On Golden Pond’ (Photos)
From hooker-in-therapy to emotionally wounded daughter, Jane Fonda can do it all. And she has.
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
‘Do Revenge’ Ending Explained by Maya Hawke and Director
Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Do Revenge” ending. Do not read until after you’ve seen the film. The Hitchcockian Netflix movie “Do Revenge” contains several twists and turns, even by “Strangers on a Train” standards. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson describes Hitchcock’s classic “Strangers on a Train” as one source of inspiration for “Do Revenge,” which stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams and many more famous young faces. But one thing both have in common is a whopper of an ending.
Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)
“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
58 Movies That Nabbed an A+ CinemaScore Since 2000, From ‘Remember the Titans’ to ‘The Woman King’ (Photos)
These movies were were big, big hits with audiences surveyed on opening weekend
‘Karate Kid’ Movie Set by Sony for June 2024
The original film from 1984 starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita
‘Blueback’ Review: Radha Mitchell Brings Fierce Passion to Activist Ecological Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana co-star in this moving tale of a mother and daughter dedicated to protecting their seaside environment
‘Wildflower’ Review: Kiernan Shipka Anchors One-of-a-Kind Coming-of-Age Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: The film tackles the unique challenges of being the adult child of intellectually disabled parents<br>
How to Watch ‘Confess, Fletch': Is Jon Hamm’s Mystery Movie Streaming?
Jon Hamm is back and better than ever with his take on “Fletch” in “Confess, Fletch.”. Based on a 1976 novel of the same name by Gregory McDonald (which was turned into a few movies starring Chevy Chase), the latest adaptation follows Fletch as he tries to solve an art theft, before getting involved in a murder investigation as well. The former investigative journalist begrudgingly comes out of retirement to pursue a number of leads, including his girlfriend.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She’s ‘Grateful’ NBC Passed on Her ‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot: ‘It’s Just Not a Network Show’
The "Buffy" star said she has "nothing against" NBC, but thinks the show might have been a better fit for a streaming service
How ‘The Come Up’ Stars Painted a Vulnerable Picture of Life in Their Early 20s
The six young creatives at the center of Freeform's new docuseries explain how they prioritize themselves in a culture that values the hustle
How ‘The Woman King’ Can Turn Strong $19 Million Launch Into a Long Box Office Run
The Sony film had a better than expected debut but profitability depends on turning word-of-mouth (and a rare A+ CinemaScore) into ticket sales. Along with its promising $19 million opening at the box office, Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” achieved something that only a precious few films do every year: The Viola Davis historical action film earned an A+ from audiences polled by CinemaScore, winning over moviegoers the same way it won over critics with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score.
‘Quantum Leap’ Review: NBC Reboot Gets Off to Shaky Start, but Has Promise
Can the classic sci-fi series successfully make the leap to a more serialized, modern TV series?
