Jon Hamm is back and better than ever with his take on “Fletch” in “Confess, Fletch.”. Based on a 1976 novel of the same name by Gregory McDonald (which was turned into a few movies starring Chevy Chase), the latest adaptation follows Fletch as he tries to solve an art theft, before getting involved in a murder investigation as well. The former investigative journalist begrudgingly comes out of retirement to pursue a number of leads, including his girlfriend.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO