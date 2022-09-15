ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who Is Adar? Where You’ve Seen That Actor Before

Note: Spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4 – titled “The Great Wave” – follow below. Four episodes into its first season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” introduced its major villain: Adar. While Sauron still looms over the events taking place in the prequel series, Adar poses a real, physical threat in The Southlands as the leader of the orcs who are hunting for Sauron’s blade.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?

“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
‘9-1-1’: A Blimp Crashes Into a Stadium in Season 6 Premiere Clip (Exclusive Video)

It wouldn’t be a “9-1-1” season premiere without a massive emergency, and the Season 6 premiere of the Fox series does not disappoint. TheWrap has an exclusive clip from Monday night’s episode in which the crew – including Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and Howie (Kenneth Choi) – respond to an emergency at a major stadium where a blimp has crashed into the rafters, portending a life-threatening emergency for all in attendance. Meanwhile, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is manning the coms.
How to Watch ‘Confess, Fletch': Is Jon Hamm’s Mystery Movie Streaming?

Jon Hamm is back and better than ever with his take on “Fletch” in “Confess, Fletch.”. Based on a 1976 novel of the same name by Gregory McDonald (which was turned into a few movies starring Chevy Chase), the latest adaptation follows Fletch as he tries to solve an art theft, before getting involved in a murder investigation as well. The former investigative journalist begrudgingly comes out of retirement to pursue a number of leads, including his girlfriend.
Why Was Sandra Oh at The Queen’s Funeral?

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh attended the Queen’s funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, showing her respect for the late British monarch. A host of eagle-eyed viewers of the funeral ceremony spotted Oh among the mourners at Westminster Abbey, with many wondering why the actress was there.
Apple May Give Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ a 2022 Release and Awards Campaign, After All (Report)

The dust from Will Smith’s Oscar slap still hasn’t cleared. As The New York Times reports, the highly publicized altercation between the “King Richard” Best Actor winner and comedian Chris Rock has ignited an internal debate at Apple as executives reconsider delaying their release of Smith’s next awards season hopeful: his upcoming Civil War drama, “Emancipation,” for which the studio paid a staggering $120 million to acquire in 2020.
‘It’s about where I’ve misstepped’: Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor in Finland

Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor in a lakeside art museum in Finland.The 58-year-old actor unveiled nine of his sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramic series by Australian musician Nick Cave.“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told the Finnish broadcasting company Yle at the opening ceremony.“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,...
