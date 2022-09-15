When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO