ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Observer

Three Health Care Firms Ink 12K SF at 27 West 24th Street

Three health care-related companies — EvolutionIQ, Tourmaline Bio and Sofinnova Investments — inked deals at 27 West 24th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. In the largest of the transactions, EvolutionIQ doubled its New York City footprint and took 5,500 square feet across part of the fifth floor of the 11-story property, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. JLL’s Joseph Sipala, who represented landlord MJ Orbach Associates in all three transactions with Sam Seiler, declined to disclose the length of EvolutionIQ’s deal, though he said each lease was between three and five years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Cybersecurity Company Darktrace Leaves Madison Avenue for Manhattan West

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace is heading to 1 Manhattan West, Commercial Observer has learned. Darktrace will relocate from 9,000 square feet at 437 Madison Avenue to 27,000 square feet on part of the 47th floor of 1 Manhattan West by the end of the year, according to landlord Brookfield Properties. A Brookfield spokesperson declined to provide the lease length or asking rent, saying only that it was a long-term deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M

Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
cottagesgardens.com

Billionaire’s Row Penthouse Becomes Most Expensive Listing in the U.S. Asking $250M

Los Angeles and New York tug back and forth about who’s best in a variety of categories: Food, culture, fashion, etc. And, these cities also often go back and forth with who has America’s priciest listing. The famed Bel Air property dubbed “The One” held the title earlier this year, listing for $295 million and later selling in bankruptcy deal for $141 million when you add in all fees. As of today, the title is in the Big Apple since Central Park Tower’s crowning triplex penthouse has listed for $250 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

William Macklowe On Building in Brooklyn and the Five-Day Workweek

Billy; William; you know, Harry’s son — whatever he goes by, chances are you’ve heard of William Macklowe. Especially if you live in Park Slope, Brooklyn. The younger Macklowe left his father’s firm to start William Macklowe Company in 2010, poaching 12 of his dad’s employees at the time. In the past dozen years, he’s made a name for himself in Brooklyn, including purchasing the controversial Park Slope development site at 120 Fifth Avenue from Avery Hall Investments for $59 million in 2020.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Could WFH make UN traffic worse? Yes, expert says

MIDTOWN — Virtually every September — except in 2020 when, ironically, the event was actually virtual — the United Nations General Assembly shuts down about a dozen streets and avenues on the East Side of Manhattan to traffic for a week, creating some of the year’s worst congestion for cars, trucks, and buses. This year, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Holiday Season#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Mortgage#Linus Commercial Property#Linus Realestate#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Wall Street Journal
Secret NYC

25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does

When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

Newark Airport Is Not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore

No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
W42ST.nyc

Exactly How Polluted is the Hudson River? We’re About to Find Out

Every New Yorker knows that while the Hudson is likely at least slightly cleaner than the East River (and certainly cleaner than the Gowanus Canal), it’s by no means recommended for swimming or drinking. Now, a legal agreement between the US Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and General Electric (GE) – known for polluting the […] The post Exactly How Polluted is the Hudson River? We’re About to Find Out appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy