Commercial Observer
Three Health Care Firms Ink 12K SF at 27 West 24th Street
Three health care-related companies — EvolutionIQ, Tourmaline Bio and Sofinnova Investments — inked deals at 27 West 24th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. In the largest of the transactions, EvolutionIQ doubled its New York City footprint and took 5,500 square feet across part of the fifth floor of the 11-story property, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. JLL’s Joseph Sipala, who represented landlord MJ Orbach Associates in all three transactions with Sam Seiler, declined to disclose the length of EvolutionIQ’s deal, though he said each lease was between three and five years.
Commercial Observer
Cybersecurity Company Darktrace Leaves Madison Avenue for Manhattan West
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace is heading to 1 Manhattan West, Commercial Observer has learned. Darktrace will relocate from 9,000 square feet at 437 Madison Avenue to 27,000 square feet on part of the 47th floor of 1 Manhattan West by the end of the year, according to landlord Brookfield Properties. A Brookfield spokesperson declined to provide the lease length or asking rent, saying only that it was a long-term deal.
therealdeal.com
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
cottagesgardens.com
Billionaire’s Row Penthouse Becomes Most Expensive Listing in the U.S. Asking $250M
Los Angeles and New York tug back and forth about who’s best in a variety of categories: Food, culture, fashion, etc. And, these cities also often go back and forth with who has America’s priciest listing. The famed Bel Air property dubbed “The One” held the title earlier this year, listing for $295 million and later selling in bankruptcy deal for $141 million when you add in all fees. As of today, the title is in the Big Apple since Central Park Tower’s crowning triplex penthouse has listed for $250 million.
Commercial Observer
William Macklowe On Building in Brooklyn and the Five-Day Workweek
Billy; William; you know, Harry’s son — whatever he goes by, chances are you’ve heard of William Macklowe. Especially if you live in Park Slope, Brooklyn. The younger Macklowe left his father’s firm to start William Macklowe Company in 2010, poaching 12 of his dad’s employees at the time. In the past dozen years, he’s made a name for himself in Brooklyn, including purchasing the controversial Park Slope development site at 120 Fifth Avenue from Avery Hall Investments for $59 million in 2020.
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
Could WFH make UN traffic worse? Yes, expert says
MIDTOWN — Virtually every September — except in 2020 when, ironically, the event was actually virtual — the United Nations General Assembly shuts down about a dozen streets and avenues on the East Side of Manhattan to traffic for a week, creating some of the year’s worst congestion for cars, trucks, and buses. This year, […]
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does
When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
NYPD Shut Down City, Bridge for His Funeral and Named a Street After Him
Irish American restaurateur Jimmy Neary's life story embodies everything that's good about the city he loved and the country that adopted him.
TravelPulse
Newark Airport Is Not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore
No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
Exactly How Polluted is the Hudson River? We’re About to Find Out
Every New Yorker knows that while the Hudson is likely at least slightly cleaner than the East River (and certainly cleaner than the Gowanus Canal), it’s by no means recommended for swimming or drinking. Now, a legal agreement between the US Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and General Electric (GE) – known for polluting the […] The post Exactly How Polluted is the Hudson River? We’re About to Find Out appeared first on W42ST.
livingetc.com
This smart NYC apartment is a modern masterclass in getting a lot of storage into a small space
One of the problems with apartment living is, of course, the storage. For young parents, conventional wisdom often dictates that when you have kids, you must make the compromise of moving out of the city, away into a home that can accommodate the whole family. But! What if we told you that clever design could solve all your problems?
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
CNBC
NYC Mayor Eric Adams asks tech executives at private dinner to keep companies in the city
Over entrees of steak, halibut or pasta and copious amounts of wine, Adams made an "impassioned plea for tech executives to stay and invest in New York," said one attendee. Longtime angel investor Ron Conway and tech investment firm managing partner Josh Mendelsohn were among the co-hosts. The dinner comes...
