WHIZ
Genesis Healthcare System Meets With Commissioners’ Office
ZANESVILLE, Oh- Several representatives from Genesis Healthcare System met with the Muskingum County Commissioner’s office this afternoon. Together, they discussed the support they have given to Genesis. During the covid-19 pandemic, through their allocation of the american rescue plan, their office helped fund the hospital’s staff retention program.
WHIZ
Andrew James Dalton Was Awarded the Eagle Scout Award
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Boys Scouts in Zanesville awarded one of their Scouts. Scout Member Andrew James Dalton got the Eagle Scout Award for his hard work, dedication and loyalty to Boys Scouts for ten years. Dalton spoke about what makes getting the Eagle Scouts Award important to him and how...
WHIZ
Sarah “Sally” Teresa Babb
Sarah Teresa Babb, known by many as Sally, of Zanesville, Ohio, entered eternal peace on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Sarah was born September 6, 1950 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Ralph H. and Marian M. (Singer) Ransom. In addition to her parents, Sarah is also preceded in death by her sisters, Naomi Houston and Ruth Ann Ransom; and brothers, Howard Ransom and Jeffrey Ransom.
WHIZ
Rabbit Decoration Show at the Guernsey County Fair
LORE CITY, OH- The Guernsey County Fair kicked off their day with a special event called the Rabbit Decoration Show. The Rabbit Decoration show is just a fun event for the kids where they can come out and wear Halloween costumes and decorate their rabbits and get ribbons and trophies.
WHIZ
Butterfly Tagging
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System has partnered with the Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District to hold an outdoor event that encourages imagination, science and literacy. MCLS Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips talked about the upcoming operation and encouraged the public to come check it out.
WHIZ
Bonnie L. Shuster
Bonnie L. Shuster, 67, of Chandlersville, passed away with her family at her side, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Bonnie was bon October 11, 1954 in Zanesville, and is the daughter of Marion and Mary Sue (Whitlinger) Perry of Fultonham. Bonnie worked in The...
WHIZ
Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
WHIZ
McDonald’s Corn Maze
ADAMSVILLE, OH- The McDonald Farm hosted their annual Corn Maze at Adamsville. This event is for families who want to bring their kids and have fun going on hayrides, run through the corn maze or see different farm animals. Owner of the McDonald’s Farm Susan McDonald spoke about what the...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week six football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week six of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. Three teams are tied for first place in the MVL Big School Division Standings. And two of them go head-to-head in Perry County. You can hear the matchup between 4-1 Sheridan and 3-2 River View on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
WHIZ
Robert “Bob” L. Grissett
Robert “Bob” Leon Grissett, 89, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at Becket House in New Concord, Thursday, September 15, 2022 . Bob was born June 6, 1933, in Zanesville, the son of Robert Lee & Effie (McKnight) Grissett, and married Cheryl E. (Baldwin) Grissett on November 1, 1974.
WHIZ
SPORTS SCORES 9/17/22
Men’s soccer now 1-4-0. MU got goals from Morgan Meisel, Madison Yenke, Britney Herrick, and Marysa Starcher. Muskies now 2-2-2 on the season. VOLLEYBALL (ONU INVITATIONAL) The two victories today improve the Muskies record to an impressive 7-1. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER:. MORGAN 2 LAKEWOOD 0. MORGAN GOALS: Jude...
WHIZ
A New Data Center Opens in Coshocton
COSHOCTON, Ohio – Lt. Governor Jon Husted appeared in Coshocton today to attend the grand opening of a new blockchain and Bitcoin data center company. The facility, operated by Standard Power, repurposes the property of an abandoned paper mill and uses the site’s abundant energy supply and high speed data capabilities to provide a variety of opportunities for the community well into the future.
WHIZ
Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP
This week’s Community Bank Game of the Week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is the player responsible for saving Philo from a last minute comeback by West Muskingum… Cade Searls. Cade and his team fought hard against the Tornadoes Friday night . The game of the week crew caught up with Cade to get his thoughts on the performance.
WHIZ
Muskingum Freshman Wins OAC Defensive Player of the Week
NEW CONCORD, OH- The Ohio Athletic Conference announced that freshman defender Britney Herrick was named OAC Defensive Player of the Week. Herrick helped guide the Muskies to a 2-0 record last week with impressive performances against Hiram and Bluffton. This marks her first career defensive player of the week award.
