DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after igniting a tying rally in the ninth, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Monday night. Mike Yastrzemski homered and Wilmer Flores had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak and overcame four errors that led to two unearned runs. “I think it’s huge,” Yastrzemski said. “It shows that we still care about what’s going on here, all of our individual efforts and our team effort. I think it’s important to...

6 MINUTES AGO