Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
‘Monumental’: Louisiana takes major step toward unprecedented coastal restoration project
An unprecedented project to fight land loss devastating Louisiana’s coast by diverting sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin took a major step toward definitive approval on Monday with the release of a final environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps released...
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.
As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
Guest column: Electric deregulation means higher power bills
The Louisiana Public Service Commission is considering allowing other businesses, known as competitive suppliers, to sell electricity to customers and compete with our state’s regulated power providers. But in other states that adopted deregulation, residents spent billions more, not less, for electricity, according to The Wall Street Journal. Consider...
Youth advocate says juveniles fearful as they 'live under the threat' of being sent to Angola
When youths held at Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish learned that state officials planned to move some of their cohort to Louisiana State Penitentiary, their attorneys reported the teens started to panic. Youths began to call both the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights and their parents to...
Griggs crowned the 2022 Real Superhero of Safe Harbor
Mandeville resident Tammy Karas Griggs, a Covington-based attorney, has been named the year's Real Superhero of Safe Harbor, a program in St. Tammany Parish that provides care for domestic violence survivors and their children. Griggs, with expertise in family law, is a past chair of the 22nd JDC Barr Association's Family Law section and was a five-year board member of Hope House Children's Advocacy Center. She was one of a dozen "superheroes" who have been working to increase awareness of domestic abuse and financial support for Safe Harbor by holding fundraisers and solicitings donations, and the public voted for their favorite candidate by donating money. Each donated dollar was worth one vote. She was declared the victor during the group's Sept. 17 gala at the Harbor Center.
To boost child support payments, Utah officials said: No payment? No hunting, fishing license.
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that withholds hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments. “I came up with the idea for the bill, actually,...
The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany
After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
It's back! St. Tammany Parish Fair set to return to Covington after long hiatus
As festivals, concerts and celebrations trickle back to the north shore after the chaos of COVID-19 and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, there is one particular event that marks a clear turning point as the area moves forward. It’s been three years, but the St. Tammany Parish Fair is officially...
Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school
A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
How to get clothes cleaner and HE washers smelling better: Less is more
It’s Monday in South Louisiana and red beans and rice are on the menu of many area restaurants. Why? Because it’s tradition, the day when women usually did the wash while red beans and Sunday’s leftover ham simmered on the stove all day. Thanks to today’s pressure...
Mystikal, New Orleans-born rapper, pleads not guilty to rape, robbery, drug charges in Ascension
New Orleans native and popular early 2000s rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty Monday to accusations he imprisoned and raped a woman in his Ascension Parish home, where he also is accused of having illegal drugs. Mystikal, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has been accused of a strange and...
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
LSU (2-1, 1-0 in the SEC) has a shot to get halfway to bowl eligibility against a team that's it's favored over by 30 points. New Mexico enters the game with a 2-1 mark following last week's win over rival UTEP. In the game, the Lobos forced a whopping seven turnovers. The lone loss on New Mexico's slate is a 31-14 contest against Boise State.
Want to see who is up or down in polls? Check out the LSWA Football Polls for Week 4
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football poll. First-place votes are in parentheses. Others receiving votes: Rummel 19, John Curtis 14, Parkway 11, Jesuit 10, West Monroe 7, Carencro 4, Southside 1. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. Westgate (9) 3-0 130 1. 2. Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0...
Fiona strengthens into Category 1 hurricane, heads toward Puerto Rico: See track
Fiona strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is forecast to hit parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic late Sunday and Monday, threatening flash flooding and mudslides. It's one of two systems currently being monitored in the Atlantic. Neither...
The crispness of fall is the perfect backdrop for these Lafayette festivals
There aren’t many places that celebrate the fall quite like Lafayette. On any given weekend during the season, there’s sure to be an event under the sunny skies that celebrates local food, music and culture. Here is your guide to some of the top happenings on the schedule in the coming weeks.
