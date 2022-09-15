ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.

As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Guest column: Electric deregulation means higher power bills

The Louisiana Public Service Commission is considering allowing other businesses, known as competitive suppliers, to sell electricity to customers and compete with our state’s regulated power providers. But in other states that adopted deregulation, residents spent billions more, not less, for electricity, according to The Wall Street Journal. Consider...
LOUISIANA STATE
John Bel Edwards
Joe Biden
Kathleen Blanco
Bobby Jindal
NOLA.com

Griggs crowned the 2022 Real Superhero of Safe Harbor

Mandeville resident Tammy Karas Griggs, a Covington-based attorney, has been named the year's Real Superhero of Safe Harbor, a program in St. Tammany Parish that provides care for domestic violence survivors and their children. Griggs, with expertise in family law, is a past chair of the 22nd JDC Barr Association's Family Law section and was a five-year board member of Hope House Children's Advocacy Center. She was one of a dozen "superheroes" who have been working to increase awareness of domestic abuse and financial support for Safe Harbor by holding fundraisers and solicitings donations, and the public voted for their favorite candidate by donating money. Each donated dollar was worth one vote. She was declared the victor during the group's Sept. 17 gala at the Harbor Center.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

The calendar is again full at Coast in St. Tammany

After 2½ years of little activity, things at COAST are getting back to normal, and the next few months are filled with many important events. COAST management and Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat have been in discussions regarding opening a COAST Activity Center in the community. And now it's time to hear from Madisonville-area residents. Join the community meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, immediately following the Community Center Open House, or 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Meetings will be held at the new Community Center, 403 St. Francis St. in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school

A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

LSU (2-1, 1-0 in the SEC) has a shot to get halfway to bowl eligibility against a team that's it's favored over by 30 points. New Mexico enters the game with a 2-1 mark following last week's win over rival UTEP. In the game, the Lobos forced a whopping seven turnovers. The lone loss on New Mexico's slate is a 31-14 contest against Boise State.
BATON ROUGE, LA

