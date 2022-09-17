ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

It’s finally here. Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin are meeting once again, this time for the undisputed super middleweight championship in the third fight of their infamous rivalry. It all happens tonight in a pay-per-view fight live-streaming on DAZN .

Buy Canelo vs. GGG 3 Live Stream

Given the history between these two powerhouse fighters, boxing fans are itching to see the duo in the ring together. Canelo and GGG first met in 2017 for a fight that ended in a split draw, although fans gave it to Golovkin. Then, a year later, Álvarez served GGG his first-ever loss in a majority decision win for the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring middleweight titles.

Both have impeccable records: Canelo remains the only boxer to beat GGG, while Canelo has only lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol back in May.

Related: Canelo Álvarez Reveals His Unexpected Pre-Fight Playlist

But the rivalry between Canelo and Golovkin is more than a competition between two of boxing’s finest fighters. The split draw of their first meeting caused frustration on both sides — but especially Golovkin. Before their rematch, Álvarez was suspended after testing positive for the PED clenbuterol. He blamed it on beef consumed in Mexico, but Golovkin didn’t buy it, leading to barbs thrown by both parties. Then, after the duo’s second meeting four years ago when Canelo narrowly beat GGG by decision, fans begged for a third fight. Now, we’re finally getting it.

Below is everything you need to know about the blockbuster bout, including how to live stream Canelo vs. GGG 3 online, plus details on the fight start time and how to get tickets.

When Is Canelo vs. GGG 3? Date, Time, Location

Canelo vs. GGG 3 is happening tonight, Saturday, September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If you’re hoping to catch the fight in person, head to VividSeats.com to pick up tickets , which are currently starting at $620 .

For everyone watching Canelo vs. GGG 3 at home, the fight will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT, with ringwalks happening at approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 Online: Live Stream Details

Looking to live stream Canelo vs. GGG 3 online at home? You’ll want to get the PPV live stream through DAZN . To watch the fight live, you’ll first need a subscription to the DAZN, and then you’ll need to purchase the pay-per-view stream using your subscription.

Buy Canelo vs. GGG 3 PPV Stream $64.99

If you don’t already have a subscription to DAZN, head here to sign up for $19.99 a month . You can also opt for the $149.99 annual DAZN subscription, which saves you about $90 a year compared to the monthly plan. Besides access to the Canelo vs. GGG 3 PPV live stream, a DAZN subscription gets you access to a ton of other live boxing content, plus on-demand documentary series and archive fights.

Once you’ve secured a DAZN subscription, purchase the Canelo vs. GGG 3 PPV live stream for $64.99 . This will let you watch the whole fight card live online using just about any streaming device, including your Roku, Firestick, smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet.

How to Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 Online Free

Sadly, because tonight’s fight is a PPV exclusive, there’s no (legal) way to live stream Canelo vs. GGG 3 online for free. However, as mentioned above, DAZN does have a trove of live and on-demand boxing content that’s all included in your subscription for free. However, for Canelo vs. GGG 3, you’ll need to pay $64.99 to live stream the fight .

Buy Canelo vs. GGG 3 PPV Stream

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Odds, Predictions, Fight Card

Canelo Álvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have been closely matched ever since their first fight, but oddsmakers are favoring Álvarez for this tonight’s rematch. Moneyline odds are currently at -500 for Canelo, compared to Tripple G’s +410 (Fanduel Sportsbook).

Álvarez’s edge likely comes down to his age, overall wins, and, importantly, his single victory over Golovkin. At 32 years old, Canelo is in his prime, while Golovkin is nearing the end of his career at 40 years old. Despite being younger, Canelo also has more fights and wins with a record of 57-2-2, compared to Golovkin’s 42-1-1. And, although their last fight was close, Canelo has proved that he can beat GGG.

But Golovkin still has a chance. The Kazakhstani fighter is a killer in the ring with a history of knockouts (37) and plenty of fight IQ that could be enough to take down Álvarez.

Before Canelo vs. GGG 3, fans will get a few other worthwhile fights on the main card. See the matchups below:

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for Rodriguez’s WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado (Super Middleweight)

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway (Middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza (Lightweight)

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina (Junior Welterweight)

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley (Bantamweight)

Be sure to get a DAZN subscription and purchase the fight PPV live stream to watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 live online tonight.

BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!

By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MiddleEasy

Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)

Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Decider.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Live Stream: Time, Price, Card, Where To Watch GGG vs Canelo Live

Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin once again collide in this hotly anticipated trilogy bout. Canelo Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship is on the line in the third fight of this epic rivalry. Their first encounter (September of 2017) ended in a controversial split draw. The second fight (September of 2018) was awarded to Canelo by majority decision. Four years later, the two combatants are set to once again square off in what should be a historic fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight

Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing. But leaving it late was the theme of...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol could face Canelo at 168 for undisputed title says Eddie Hearn

By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says Dmitry Bivol could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship. Hearn says Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) wants to fight Canelo for his four 168-lb titles after he defends his WBA light heavyweight title against his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo vs. Golovkin Trilogy: CompuBox Punch Stats

In their second fight in 2018, Gennadiy Golovkin threw 879 punches and landed 234. Canelo Alvarez threw 622 and landed 202. In the trilogy fight, Golovkin threw 521 and landed 120. Canelo threw 487 and landed 130. Golovkin landed 29 more jabs than Canelo, and Canelo landed 39 more power...
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

Canelo-GGG underwhelms, but boxing has more punches to throw

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If you know a lifelong boxing fan, chances are you know somebody with rosy retrospection. That's the term for the psychological phenomenon that leads people to believe the past was much better than the present. Rosy retrospection inflicts many people who closely watched the boxing...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight

By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight

The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez Continues His Quest To Avoid David Benavidez!

By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin. The third installment of the rivalry wasn’t as exciting as the previous two meetings, but nevertheless Alvarez was able to immediately take control of the pace of the fight, and in the end he earned a unanimous decision victory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
