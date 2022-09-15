Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Anitta Land New Guinness World Records

Billie Eilish and Beyonce boast a lot of success, but now the musical superstars can boast about being World Record Holders too, with their official induction into this year’s Guinness World Records.

Both Eilish and Beyonce appear multiple times in the 2023 edition of the book , that’s been tracking record-breaking achievements since 1955.

Eilish lands two new nods, for “Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)” and “Youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of film music awards,” taking home an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for her James Bond track, “No Time to Die” at just 20 years old.

Beyonce, meantime, lands more than a dozen entries in this year’s Guinness World Records book, including “First act to debut at number one with their first first six studio albums” (it’s now seven albums at number one with the recent release of Renaissance ) and “Highest annual earnings for a female singer.”

Queen B also tops Guinness’ list of “Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician” and shares the world record with husband Jay-Z for “Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever .”

The accolades are enough to make Beyonce the latest person inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame , whose recent inductees also include BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.

Other musicians includes in the 2023 Guinness World Records book include The Weeknd, for “Biggest selling digital single” (“Save Your Tears”); Ed Sheeran, for “Most-streamed track on Spotify” (“Shape of You”); and Anitta, who earns a World Record as the “First Latin solo artist to reach number one on Spotify.”

Tony Bennett, meantime, appears in this year’s edition as the “Oldest person to release an album of new material” ( Love for Sale , released in 2021 when Bennett was 95 years old). And Dolly Parton lands an entry in this year’s book with the World Record for “Most decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.”

The 2023 Guinness Book of World Records reveals the latest and greatest achievements across the categories of space, sports, engineering, entertainment, “life on earth,” the human body, and “extraordinary exploits.”

In addition to music, new world records this year include the tallest living domestic cat (at 18.83 inches ), the “longest figure skating backflip” (Canadian figure skater, Elladj Baldé , at 20 feet) and “most tap dance pullbacks in one minute” (U.S. choreographer Chloe Arnold , with 113).

Anyone can apply to set or break a World Record on the Guinness website . A rep for Guinness says the achievements are then researched and verified by the company’s “dedicated records team or consultants.”