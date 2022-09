Latinos cherish their culture and traditions, especially the home remedies that have been passed down through generations. Although many of them vary depending on the Latin American region you grew up, the foundation of these cures are very similar.

From sore throat teas, and soups, to cough syrup, find below some abuela-approved remedies that will help you go through your sick days.

Caldo de Pollo (Chicken Soup) Don’t you dare ask abuelita for heavy meals when you are sick! Warm liquids will always be the solution to a bad bug or the flu. Throw some chopped carrots, cilantro, potatoes, garlic, green onions, spices, herbs, and chicken breast in a pot, and in a few days, you will be back in action.

Lime Juice and Honey tea Anytime you feel stuffy, throw lime juice and honey in hot water and allow your immunity system to go up, thanks to vitamin C. If you are in a hurry, having a spoon of honey with lime juice also does the work.