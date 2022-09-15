ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Providence plans $712M medical expansion in southern Orange County

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (CNS) — Providence Mission Hospital announced plans Monday for a major expansion that will include a 100-bed patient tower, along with new medical centers in Rancho Mission Viejo and San Clemente. “The innovative three-part plan includes a substantial expansion of the Mission Viejo hospital campus and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalizations tick up slightly in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals remains stable, increasing by five people to 674, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 89 were being treated in intensive care, down from 92 the previous day. The hospital numbers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Whistleblower suit targets LA County, Villanueva, sheriff’s ally

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee sued Los Angeles County Monday, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty. Cynthia Maluto’s Los Angeles Superior...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY (CNS) — Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy