KUTV
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
KUTV
Utah veterans share experiences of war during Honor Flight journey to D.C.
Utah veterans were honored with the trip of a lifetime for the 40th Utah Honor Flight, when 74 veterans and their guardians were taken to Washington D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to them and those lost defending our country. Army veteran George Strutzel made the trip from southern Utah....
KUTV
4.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Utah, Arizona border
LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KUTV) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near St. George at the border of Utah and Arizona. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at approximately 3:18 p.m. on Monday. Related stories from 2News. They said the epicenter was located 47 kilometers,...
KUTV
$66 million in COVID relief for Utah homeowners remains unspent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates discovered that millions of dollars intended to help Utahns struggling to pay their mortgages have sat unspent in state coffers since February. State officials said the program wasn't their priority. Around 28 percent of Utah homeowners fell behind on their mortgage payments...
KUTV
GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
KUTV
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.
