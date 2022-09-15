ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

4.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Utah, Arizona border

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KUTV) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near St. George at the border of Utah and Arizona. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at approximately 3:18 p.m. on Monday. Related stories from 2News. They said the epicenter was located 47 kilometers,...
ARIZONA STATE
KUTV

$66 million in COVID relief for Utah homeowners remains unspent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates discovered that millions of dollars intended to help Utahns struggling to pay their mortgages have sat unspent in state coffers since February. State officials said the program wasn't their priority. Around 28 percent of Utah homeowners fell behind on their mortgage payments...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
KUTV

GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy