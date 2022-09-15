ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Clemson safety elevated to active 53-man roster

By Justin Robertson
 4 days ago

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse has another opportunity to shine in the NFL.

Muse has been elevated to the Seattle Seahawks’ active 53-man roster, Seattle announced on Wednesday .

Now lining up at linebacker, the 6-foot-2, 227-pounder made two tackles on special teams in Seattle’s win over Denver on Monday after being elevated from the practice squad for that game.

In his four seasons at Clemson, Muse was credited with 237 career tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks and seven interceptions.

He was originally drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders but was let go before last year’s season began. He later signed with Seattle’s practice squad that year.

