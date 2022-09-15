ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC penthouse to list for a record $250M: ‘You are above noise’

By Mary K. Jacob, Jennifer Gould
 4 days ago

Midtown Manhattan’s Central Park Park Tower set a record for the world’s tallest residential condo building — reaching 1,550 feet high — following its completion earlier this year. But now, the Billionaires’ Row skyscraper could land another one.

The triplex penthouse unit at 217 W. 57th St. is set to hit the market on Monday for an aptly sky-high $250 million, building reps told The Post. If purchased at that asking price, it would mark the country’s priciest home ever sold, according to the Wall Street Journal , which was first to report the listing.

Specifically, such a high-figure purchase would crush the record currently held by billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin, who spent roughly $238 million for four floors across the street at the Robert A.M. Stern-designed 220 Central Park South.

So far this year, the Aman New York at 730 Fifth Ave. has the highest-priced condo closings. Those prices span $53.38 million for a four-bedroom spread to $75.89 million for another four-bedroom home, according to data from Marketproof.

The triplex is considered the largest residence in New York City and the highest-perched residence in the world, at nearly the top of the 1,550-foot-tall skyscraper.
Cody Boone, SERHANT. Studios

The Central Park Tower penthouse comprises three levels — from the 129th through the 131st floors — with interior space that spans some 17,500 square feet.

Additionally, there is a 1,433-square-foot outdoor terrace looking out to sprawling views of the city and far beyond. Pegged as a “mansion in the sky,” this home has also been marked as having the highest private terrace in the world — as well as the highest private ballroom on Earth.

“It’s so high, you are above noise,” Serhant told The Post of the offering. “When you are on the terrace, you hear nothing — maybe an airplane, but that’s it. You are above sound. It’s so serene. It is magical. You are 1,400 feet in the air, stepping out onto your own terrace, surrounded by a huge glass wall. There has never been anything like it.”

The spiral staircase that connects the three floors.
Evan Joseph

With such space inside and out, there is also room for a pool — or two.

“It’s fully finished and built. It’s not a raw box that you have to customize, it’s an amazing space,” added Serhant. “But if you want to build an indoor and outdoor pool, you can do it if you get approvals and then you can invite Michael Phelps over for a party,” he quipped.

The developer, Extell honcho Gary Barnett, also told the Journal that, although sales of the 179 units launched in 2018, he wanted the full completion of the building before marketing the penthouse. In a separate statement, Barnett added, “We have experienced significant sales activity this past year, further supporting our belief that buyers needed to see the completed building firsthand.”

The residence spans 17,545 square feet of interior space.
Evan Joseph

“The nine-figure club is a special club, and that club is also now looking to own nine-figure real estate,” Serhant told the Journal. “It’s a new paradigm now. The uber-wealthy are looking for places to diversify assets, and real estate has become one of the most popular and sought after mega-assets. The levels have exploded.”

Made up of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, other features include walls of glass, soaring 27-foot high ceilings, two kitchens, and several living and entertainment spaces. What’s more, there’s not just one ballroom — but two. Other details, for now, are unavailable.

“No one has seen the interiors yet,” added Serhant. It’s seven bedrooms over three levels with two ballrooms. It’s really nuts. I walked in, and I just said, ‘What?’ To do what Extell and Gary [Barnett] did really takes courage. You step out onto the 130th floor and you are in your own private ballroom, hovering over Central Park.”

“We are still about a month away from revealing the interiors. For now, no one can see. We are keeping it under wraps,” Serhant said.

