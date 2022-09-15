SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was injured after losing control and crashing into a semi-truck in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this crash given how much damage there was to the SUV,” said Sergeant Mark Wian. “We would like to remind drivers to always drive safely and obey the posted speed limits. This crash could have been far worse."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO