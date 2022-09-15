ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Cremation memorialization options at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Dignity Memorial. Scott Schreyer with Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, a Dignity Memorial provider, joined Elora to talk about cremation memorialization and what the company can provide for grieving families. Cremation memorialization is the concept of celebrating and remembering a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KUTV

BYU fan speaks out after witnessing offensive chant at Oregon football game

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The derogatory chanting that sounded through the University of Oregon’s student section on Saturday as the school hosted Brigham Young University’s football team is now being met with apologies. Video surfaced from the game that shows Duck fans chanting and shouting “f*** the...
EUGENE, OR
KUTV

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
ROY, UT
KUTV

Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20

(AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The victory extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from...
EUGENE, OR
KUTV

Police remind drivers about speeding after collision with semi-truck injures man in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was injured after losing control and crashing into a semi-truck in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this crash given how much damage there was to the SUV,” said Sergeant Mark Wian. “We would like to remind drivers to always drive safely and obey the posted speed limits. This crash could have been far worse."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Barron's 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night to remain undefeated. Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed...
OGDEN, UT

