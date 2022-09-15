Read full article on original website
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Cremation memorialization options at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Dignity Memorial. Scott Schreyer with Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, a Dignity Memorial provider, joined Elora to talk about cremation memorialization and what the company can provide for grieving families. Cremation memorialization is the concept of celebrating and remembering a...
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
Fear Factory wins two awards for being one of nation's scariest haunted houses
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's Fear Factory has claimed two awards for being one of 2022's scariest haunted houses in the nation. The attraction has been listed on HauntWorld's list of top 13 scariest haunted houses in America, and it also made it onto the list of the Haunted Attraction Association’s top haunts this year.
Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
Oregon student section issues apology after viral video of profane chant toward BYU
EUGENE, Ore. (KUTV) — The University of Oregon's official student section apologized in a statement Saturday night for the offensive chant that was directed at BYU players, fans, and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As the BYU Cougars faced off against the Oregon Ducks,...
BYU fan speaks out after witnessing offensive chant at Oregon football game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The derogatory chanting that sounded through the University of Oregon’s student section on Saturday as the school hosted Brigham Young University’s football team is now being met with apologies. Video surfaced from the game that shows Duck fans chanting and shouting “f*** the...
University of Oregon interim president addresses offensive chants at game against BYU
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of Oregon’s interim president published a letter condemning intolerance after a group of fans were filmed shouting an offensive chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a game against Brigham Young University. The viral video...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
Man allegedly stabs 2 people in Salt Lake City in separate, apparently random attacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two people in separate attacks that happened one week apart, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mario Fresques is facing two charges of aggravated assault. SLCPD Chief...
Man arrested after stabbing victim in the neck 'for no reason' in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after it was reported to police that he stabbed a man in the neck "for no reason." Officers responded to the area of 300 South and 500 West in Salt Lake City on Saturday on a report of the stabbing.
Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20
(AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The victory extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from...
Police remind drivers about speeding after collision with semi-truck injures man in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was injured after losing control and crashing into a semi-truck in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this crash given how much damage there was to the SUV,” said Sergeant Mark Wian. “We would like to remind drivers to always drive safely and obey the posted speed limits. This crash could have been far worse."
Hours-long standoff in Salt Lake ends with arrest after suspect barricades himself in home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect who barricaded himself into an apartment on Friday night following a standoff that lasted several hours and into the following day and involved at least one SWAT team. Andrew Taylor, 35, was...
Police continue search for potential suspect after shots fired at Quinceañera in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy police are searching for potential suspects in a shooting that occurred at a weekend Quinceañera. Officials said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they received reports of shots fired in the area of 5400 South 1950 West in Roy. A large number of people were...
Barron's 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night to remain undefeated. Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed...
