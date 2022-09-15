ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

United Way of Midlands looking for literacy program volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— United Way of the Midlands Reading Consortium is looking for volunteers help elementary students foster a love for reading for the 2022-2023 school year. Midlands Reading Consortium’s (MRC) aim is to enhance students’ literacy skills and promote a love of reading. The program will be serving...
coladaily.com

Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol

Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
abccolumbia.com

All Richland Two schools operating normally after secure safety response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today, all Richland District Two schools implemented a secure safety response as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched for two individuals. As a precaution, all students were brought inside as deputies searched the area. No one was allowed inside as schools continued with their...
abccolumbia.com

The Columbia Veterans Affairs unveils new outpatient clinic in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Orangeburg. The new clinic was revealed after the VA identified that it needed a bigger facility in Orangeburg to treat veterans. The director says the building is...
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
abccolumbia.com

Military Matters: Veteran and Military suicide rates down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, new numbers on military or veteran suicides are out, and they are going down. The new report out by the Pentagon says the number of suicides each day fell to 17 in 2020. And while one is too many, the numbers are encouraging that the mental health programs in the military are working.
News19 WLTX

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
abccolumbia.com

Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
abccolumbia.com

VP Harris to speak at SC State convocation

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation ceremony. University officials made the announcement Monday ahead of the ceremony which will take place Tuesday at 1pm. The Vice President will welcome the HBCU’s largest freshman class in 15 years at...
abccolumbia.com

Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Teen arrested after pulling out knife during school fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A student from Richland Northeast High School has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to deputies. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the 14 year-old female was charged for carrying a weapon on school property after she pulled out a knife during a fight with two other students.
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
