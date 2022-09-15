ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
The Stranger

Slog AM: West Seattle Bridge Opens, Bus Service Reduced, and Week Without Driving Starts Today

The West Seattle Bridge is open. As of this weekend, everything is back to normal on the structure, which was completed in 1984 and designed to last until 2062. It’s been more than two years since the public was allowed to use the bridge. West Seattle Blog has a thorough roundup of reactions. Several hours after it opened, a car broke down in one of the nearby lanes approaching the structure, prompting a flurry of people saying, “That didn’t take long."
AOL Corp

Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
The Daily Score

In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .

Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
thestand.org

‘We’re going to hit back’ | Life-changing raises | Just not here

► From KMTR — Weyerhaeuser strike continues — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. Striking workers say Weyerhaeuser’s record profits over the last five years made the proposed contract grossly unfair, especially since the contract offer they were given contained cuts to pay and benefits.
Washington Examiner

Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project

Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
bellevuereporter.com

Ernie Simas | Obituary

Ernie Simas, longtime Bellevue resident, passed away in Hingham, MA on September 3, 2022, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Ernie was an active member of the Bellevue community for over 40 years through both business and public service. He served as CFO & COO of GIA Enterprises, President of Straight Line Water Sports, a director of the Washington Restaurant Association, a member of the Bellevue School District Finance Committee, the Commissioner of the Bellevue Transportation Committee, and as a Bellevue City Councilmember. Ernie brought a kind heart, sense of humor and strategic thinking to every project that he tackled. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by wife Sharon, brother Fil, and daughters, Alexandra & Samantha.
The Stranger

Chinatown Protests “Homelessness Megaplex”

Last week, concerned community members organized a rally in Chinatown-International District’s Hing Hay Park that drew mutual aid activists, NIMBYs, and Republicans to protest the temporary expansion of an existing homeless shelter, the SODO Services Hub, which some fear may bring more unhoused people and crime to the neighborhood.
bellevuereporter.com

Marlene Wickstrom Fallquist | Obituary

Marlene Ann was born to Renne C. and Adelaide I. Wickstrom in Bonners Ferry, ID. Marlene grew up in Bonners Ferry and attended Bonners Ferry schools. She attended Washington State University and graduated in 1967 with a B.S. in Bacteriology and Public Health. She studied for the ASCP exam and became a certified Medical Tech where she interned at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Once our children graduated from high school, Marlene became a realtor for Coldwell Banker Bain on Mercer Island.
secretseattle.co

A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle

Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
bellevuereporter.com

Your diagnosis is devastating, but treatment doesn’t have to be.

Overlake Medical Center’s multidisciplinary clinic offers convenience, clarity to Washington breast cancer patients. Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is devastating enough. Unfortunately, many patients also find the treatment and recovery process overwhelming, exhausting and hard to understand. Overlake Medical Center’s new multidisciplinary cancer clinic offers a better way.
kbnd.com

Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock

TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is failing on transparency, says Jason Rantz

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is doing a superb job holding criminals accountable. But she’s falling woefully behind on office transparency. Unlike her predecessor Pete Holmes, Davison actually leads with compassion. She diverts the right kind of criminals to get the help they need while understanding her office must have compassion for victims, too. That means jail time for dangerous criminals.
