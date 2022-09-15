ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mississippi Shuffle honors those with cancer

Relay For Life – Mississippi Shuffle will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Park in Red Wing. There will be a food truck on hand and a DJ and other things going on at the registration tent. Again this year there will be a...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekly planner: Unite, walk and party this week

Participants of this workshop will make their own paper stencil and several painted copies of the stencil that can be taken home. The stencils will then be used by artist Peyton Scott Russell to design and paint the “Faces of Unity” mural in downtown Red Wing. The workshop...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Old Frontenac church adds outdoor worship area

Christ Church Old Frontenac's Senior Warden Katie Hardyman Morem announced the dedication ceremony of its new outdoor worship area will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. The dedication service of the new worship area, named Wakondiota Hillside Chapel at Christ Church Old Frontenac, will be presided over...
FRONTENAC, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to...
COON RAPIDS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Letter: Irreplaceable guidance

A recent letter attacked one of Red Wing’s most respected women. The attacker isn’t from here, but I am, and I wasn’t raised that way. A bloc of far-right City Council candidates are on our fall ballots. I call on them to publicly rebuke the attacker and ask any other supporters to remain civil and be truthful. I suspect what we will see instead is more debasement of our citizens and a continued assault on our values.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Letter: Headline inflammatory

Thank you for covering Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s visit to Red Wing to talk about our safe, secure elections and our nation-leading voter turnout. I take exception to your headline (“We don’t count the votes”) and tagline (Secretary of State talks about election concerns) heading a recent article.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Minnesota

Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
OSCEOLA, WI
willmarradio.com

Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home

(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
MORRIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Semi accident blocks Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi accident is blocking a stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning.Shortly before 6 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cams showed crews working the scene on the highway near Civic Center Drive. It appears the accident is blocking traffic. Details are limited. Check back for updates. 
Sasquatch 107.7

Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...

