Although fundamental in most of today’s business operations, the internet came along with its fair share of challenges. The past few years have seen an increase in cybercrime, with hackers targeting individuals, corporations, and governments. According to the latest forecast by Cybercrime Magazine, it is estimated that malicious attacks will be costing the global economy up to $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.
FCA Says FTX Operating in the UK Without Approval
The United Kingdom’s financial market watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), has raised an alarm against the popular crypto exchange, FTX, calling it an “unauthorized firm.”. “We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorization,” the FCA stated in...
Why Has Bitcoin Surged and Crashed over the Last Two Years?
The past couple of years in crypto have been exceptionally turbulent, taking in new highs and new narratives to accompany them, along with crashes, collapses and prolonged grinds through market lows. The fact that this wild ride has occurred when macro events seem to have tipped into a period of...
‘Post Ethereum Merge Crypto Flows Indicate Continued Caution among Investors’
The inflow and outflow of investments into digital asset investment products in the past week indicates that investors are still cautious of investing. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows report published by digital asset management firm, CoinShares. According to the firm, cryptocurrency-based products recorded a total...
Are Crypto Startups Wasting Money on Audiences Who Don’t Care
No matter how sophisticated the copy, how strong the call to action, or how revolutionary the product, marketing to the wrong audience is always likely to result in wasted time, money, and resources. This is especially the case with crypto marketing, where there are many details that can be easily...
