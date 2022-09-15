ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distributed Web 3.0 Infrastructures Are the Answer to Existing Cybersecurity Challenges

Although fundamental in most of today’s business operations, the internet came along with its fair share of challenges. The past few years have seen an increase in cybercrime, with hackers targeting individuals, corporations, and governments. According to the latest forecast by Cybercrime Magazine, it is estimated that malicious attacks will be costing the global economy up to $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.
FCA Says FTX Operating in the UK Without Approval

The United Kingdom’s financial market watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), has raised an alarm against the popular crypto exchange, FTX, calling it an “unauthorized firm.”. “We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorization,” the FCA stated in...
Why Has Bitcoin Surged and Crashed over the Last Two Years?

The past couple of years in crypto have been exceptionally turbulent, taking in new highs and new narratives to accompany them, along with crashes, collapses and prolonged grinds through market lows. The fact that this wild ride has occurred when macro events seem to have tipped into a period of...
Are Crypto Startups Wasting Money on Audiences Who Don’t Care

No matter how sophisticated the copy, how strong the call to action, or how revolutionary the product, marketing to the wrong audience is always likely to result in wasted time, money, and resources. This is especially the case with crypto marketing, where there are many details that can be easily...
European court rules against parents of Madeleine McCann

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday against the parents of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, saying that Portugal did give the parents a fair hearing in their libel battle against a former Portuguese policeman.
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon

Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
