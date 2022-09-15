Read full article on original website
GigEm247 Podcast: Texas A&M bounces back with win over Miami
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni discuss Texas A&M’s bounce back win over Miami and a big weekend on the recruiting trail for the Aggies. Coming off an extremely disappointing loss to Appalachian State, A&M had to turn the page quickly with...
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
Fisher says suspended A&M players will be back for Arkansas game
On Saturday afternoon, it was learned by Gigem 247 and multiple other media outlets that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for the upcoming game with Miami for violations of team rules. The quartet consisted of wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact length of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's game and none of the four played a down in the contest which ended up being a 17-9 win for A&M (although all four players went through warm ups with their teammates prior to kickoff).
Miami Hurricanes drop in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas A&M
The Miami Hurricanes have dropped in the AP Top 25 poll following their 17-9 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami (2-1) dropped 12 spots to No. 25 after entering the game No. 13 against then-No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1). The Aggies moved up to No. 23 after the win.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Four-Star RB Roderick Robinson breaks down weekend visit to Texas A&M
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson took an official visit to Texas A&M over the weekend and raved about his time in College Station.
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 17-9 loss to Texas A&M
The moment proved to be just a little too big for Miami in year one under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes fell in College Station to No. 24 Texas A&M 17-9 in a prime time meeting between the two programs. Miami didn’t help themselves in the first half with Tyrique Stevenson...
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
