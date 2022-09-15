Meet the 4 new ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members

“Live from New York,” it’s four new faces on “Saturday Night Live.”

The longtime sketch comedy show announced four new cast members in a tweet on Thursday.

“Welcome to the cast, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker,” the tweet read .

Hernandez has opened for acts like Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.”

“Little Cuban Dominican boy from Miami is on SNL,” he captioned his headshot on Instagram on Thursday.

Longfellow has appeared on NBC’s “Bring The Funny,” which is hosted by “SNL” long-timer, Keenan Thompson.

“Gonna be on @nbcsnl I’m sorry,” the newcomer wrote on Instagram .

Walker has appeared on Comedy Central and writes on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Phoebe Robinson’s “Everything’s Trash” on Freeform.

“gonna be on @nbcsnl this year, hope that’s cool with y’all,” he wrote of the announcement.

Kearney — who users they/them pronouns according to their Twitter bio —has appeared on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own.” At the time of publication, they have not addressed joining the cast.

The new additions come after veterans Kate McKinnon, Aidy Brant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson announced their departures from the show on the last episode earlier this year.

Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari also announced they were leaving the show earlier this month.

Ben Affleck’s former girlfriend and “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus is also out after 20 years working behind the scenes of the parody skit series.

The casting shakeups have left many fans wondering if this may be the end of “SNL.”

Thompson — who has been on the show since 2003 — recently appeared on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” series , and he noted that if creator Lorne Michaels, 77, retires after the 2024-25 season, then the show could properly come to an end.

Michaels previously added to the speculation that the comedy show could end in 2025 in an interview with CBS in December.

But for now, Michaels told Entertainment Weekly backstage at the Emmys on Monday that he sees this upcoming season as a “transition year.” He also cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the reason several of the show’s heavy hitters decided to call it quits.

Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the final “SNL” show. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I think people might’ve left earlier, but there was no place to go, and also, we were used to doing it, and we were under pressure to do it,” he said. “It was difficult, particularly when you’re rehearsing in masks, and it’s all protocols and there’s nothing to do after the show except to go home.”

Season 48 of “SNL” premieres on Oct. 1 on NBC. No hosts or musical guests have been announced, although many viewers recently advocated for comedy legend Carol Burnett to make her “SNL” debut.