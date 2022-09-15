Read full article on original website
Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income. As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.
Fundraiser held to help Chatham Co. teacher with stage 4 thyroid cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Misty Selph is a Chatham County teacher that’s been diagnosed with rare, stage 4 thyroid cancer. The only person that can treat it is a specialist at the MD Cancer Institute in Houston, Texas which comes with a large cost. But the community isn’t letting...
Teaching children to swim at an early age
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many parents want to teach their children to swim at an early age, but some children are learning to swim even before they can walk. Afternoon Break checked out a swim class at the Jewish Educational Alliance Center that’s teaching kids as young as 6 months.
Registered nurse discusses National Suicide Prevention Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone - regardless of age, gender or background. These thoughts often indicate more serious issues worthy of attention. Suicide can often be the result of an untreated mental health condition. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and with that in mind, Alison...
Salvation Army preparing for Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army of Savannah is gearing up for its 18th annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair, set to take place Tuesday. The Resource and Job fair has been virtual for the last several years, but this year, it’s back in person at the Salvation Army Community Center.
The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah
Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
Jewish Educational Alliance hosting vintage circus theme gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah took on a vintage circus theme Sunday. It’s all part of the JEA’s Annual Gala. The even featured performances from aerialists and live music. The gala benefits the JEA’s educational and community programs. Organizers say it also...
Tips for pickling at home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s harvesting time for many home gardeners. If you want to save some of your crops for the winter and even the spring, pickling is a great option and it’s easy to do. Afternoon Break brought in experts from the University of Georgia Cooperative...
Exchange Club presents Teacher of the Month award
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the Exchange Club of Savannah awarded Christina Melton with the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month Award. The award was presented at luncheon in the Carey Hilliards Banquet Room. Melton is a fifth grade teacher at Jacob G. Smith Elementary. It is her second year...
Beaufort Co. Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department preparing for national drug addiction recovery month
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For National Drug and Alcohol Addiction Recovery Month, one Lowcountry community is trying to tackle the stigma of asking for help head on. At the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BCADAD) efforts to help those fighting addiction go year-round but they say the national spotlight brought by recovery month helps them get the message out that much more.
Visitors and locals in Savannah remember Queen Elizabeth II
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though, Americans aren’t influenced by the monarch, it’s the Queen herself that has the impact on Americans. “I think a lot of us feel like we have known her for a long time for decades,” said Dr. Carol Herringer, the Georgia Southern University’s history department chair . Herringer has spent most of her professional career studying British history, which of course, includes the royal family, and the longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital NICU celebrates milestones
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital held their annual NICU reunion Saturday and the theme fit right in with Saturday’s college game day!. It was a fun-filled day at the hospital as graduates of the NICU, and their parents, showed their...
Effingham County elementary schools plan to have school resource officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon Effingham County’s youngest scholars, those in elementary schools, will have school resource officers on campus making sure they’re safe just in case of an emergency. “It could happen here just like it did in Uvalde, Texas.”. As children walk these halls, adults like...
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
Hours, days of waiting paid off with sighting of rare bird
I’ve been known to sit for hours waiting for the fox to come out of her burrow in my community, the eaglets to take their first flight at Widgeon Point, and the baby red-headed woodpeckers at Del Webb nature preserve to be fed. Most recently, I spent two weeks...
Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This next event seems like every dad’s dream and it’s for a good cause. The annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event at The Club at Savannah Harbor benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sunday marked the start of the two-day long event, that...
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf and Casino fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf and Casino event turns to the links Monday morning at The Club at Savannah Harbor. This is one of the busiest of all the fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House, who are known for their creative and fun events.
