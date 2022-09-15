ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income. As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.
CLAXTON, GA
Teaching children to swim at an early age

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many parents want to teach their children to swim at an early age, but some children are learning to swim even before they can walk. Afternoon Break checked out a swim class at the Jewish Educational Alliance Center that’s teaching kids as young as 6 months.
SAVANNAH, GA
Registered nurse discusses National Suicide Prevention Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone - regardless of age, gender or background. These thoughts often indicate more serious issues worthy of attention. Suicide can often be the result of an untreated mental health condition. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and with that in mind, Alison...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah

Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
SAVANNAH, GA
Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
SAVANNAH, GA
Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
SAVANNAH, GA
Jewish Educational Alliance hosting vintage circus theme gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah took on a vintage circus theme Sunday. It’s all part of the JEA’s Annual Gala. The even featured performances from aerialists and live music. The gala benefits the JEA’s educational and community programs. Organizers say it also...
SAVANNAH, GA
Tips for pickling at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s harvesting time for many home gardeners. If you want to save some of your crops for the winter and even the spring, pickling is a great option and it’s easy to do. Afternoon Break brought in experts from the University of Georgia Cooperative...
SAVANNAH, GA
Exchange Club presents Teacher of the Month award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the Exchange Club of Savannah awarded Christina Melton with the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month Award. The award was presented at luncheon in the Carey Hilliards Banquet Room. Melton is a fifth grade teacher at Jacob G. Smith Elementary. It is her second year...
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaufort Co. Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department preparing for national drug addiction recovery month

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For National Drug and Alcohol Addiction Recovery Month, one Lowcountry community is trying to tackle the stigma of asking for help head on. At the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BCADAD) efforts to help those fighting addiction go year-round but they say the national spotlight brought by recovery month helps them get the message out that much more.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Visitors and locals in Savannah remember Queen Elizabeth II

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though, Americans aren’t influenced by the monarch, it’s the Queen herself that has the impact on Americans. “I think a lot of us feel like we have known her for a long time for decades,” said Dr. Carol Herringer, the Georgia Southern University’s history department chair . Herringer has spent most of her professional career studying British history, which of course, includes the royal family, and the longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Hours, days of waiting paid off with sighting of rare bird

I’ve been known to sit for hours waiting for the fox to come out of her burrow in my community, the eaglets to take their first flight at Widgeon Point, and the baby red-headed woodpeckers at Del Webb nature preserve to be fed. Most recently, I spent two weeks...
BLUFFTON, SC
Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This next event seems like every dad’s dream and it’s for a good cause. The annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event at The Club at Savannah Harbor benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sunday marked the start of the two-day long event, that...
SAVANNAH, GA
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
STATESBORO, GA

