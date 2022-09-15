ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Roanoke Star

Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. educators vote to ratify a new 3-year-deal

Teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors in Maryland’s Prince George’s County have voted to accept a new three-year-contract with the public school system. The deal includes increased pay and more planning time for teachers. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, which represents the county’s educators, said 99% of...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake

There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC agency issues temporary occupancy permit to keep Nationals Park open

WASHINGTON - The future of Nationals Park is bit clearer. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, released a statement saying it will reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park to keep the park open and running. In a statement, DCRA said that...
WASHINGTON, DC
dctheaterarts.org

Story District to celebrate 25 years with birthday bash

Story District will celebrate its silver anniversary on October 1, 2022, with a Birthday Bash featuring a special performance at the Lincoln Theatre (1215 U Street NW, Washington, DC) with some of their favorite storytellers from their 25-year legacy. The Birthday Bash will feature funny, poignant, and heartwarming performances including...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area

A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
WASHINGTON, DC
knoxfocus.com

Burning Down Washington, D.C.

Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Nats Park’s season could strike out early if new occupancy permit isn’t granted

Nats Park could lose ability to host events and games before season ends. Nationals Park’s season as a venue could abruptly end on September 30, if a plan isn’t approved for rezoning a portion of the property for a 17,000 square foot retail area from a 46,000 square foot events and retail area near the first base gate. (Tristan Navera / Business Journal)
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center

Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Future of Nats Park in jeopardy as permit nears expiration

WASHINGTON - Nationals fans and concertgoers may not be allowed in Nats Park soon. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, opted not to reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park until the owner, Events DC, goes before the city’s zoning commission.
WASHINGTON, DC

