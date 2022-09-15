Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. educators vote to ratify a new 3-year-deal
Teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors in Maryland’s Prince George’s County have voted to accept a new three-year-contract with the public school system. The deal includes increased pay and more planning time for teachers. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, which represents the county’s educators, said 99% of...
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
fox5dc.com
DC agency issues temporary occupancy permit to keep Nationals Park open
WASHINGTON - The future of Nationals Park is bit clearer. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, released a statement saying it will reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park to keep the park open and running. In a statement, DCRA said that...
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
dctheaterarts.org
Story District to celebrate 25 years with birthday bash
Story District will celebrate its silver anniversary on October 1, 2022, with a Birthday Bash featuring a special performance at the Lincoln Theatre (1215 U Street NW, Washington, DC) with some of their favorite storytellers from their 25-year legacy. The Birthday Bash will feature funny, poignant, and heartwarming performances including...
ffxnow.com
Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area
A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
fox5dc.com
Family says Juneeteenth Foundation withheld $10,000 scholarship from winner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It's a waiting game for one Prince George's County woman. Janaan-Arie Akinmurele was promised a $10,000 scholarship over the summer that she hasn't seen yet. In May, she submitted an application for the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship, awarded by the Juneteenth Foundation in D.C. A month...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
Wbaltv.com
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
knoxfocus.com
Burning Down Washington, D.C.
Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Nats Park’s season could strike out early if new occupancy permit isn’t granted
Nats Park could lose ability to host events and games before season ends. Nationals Park’s season as a venue could abruptly end on September 30, if a plan isn’t approved for rezoning a portion of the property for a 17,000 square foot retail area from a 46,000 square foot events and retail area near the first base gate. (Tristan Navera / Business Journal)
AARP Brings Fitness Park to Northeast Senior Residents
Ward 4 residents now have an additional community space to exercise and maintain their fitness goals. The post AARP Brings Fitness Park to Northeast Senior Residents appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
'This was refreshing': Neighbors hope H Street Festival changes perception of community
WASHINGTON (7News) — With music blaring, vendors selling merchandise, and neighbors enjoying each other's company, the H Street Festival in Northeast D.C. served as a warm goodbye to summer, but neighbors said this was also an opportunity to change the community's recent image. The festival dates back more than...
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams,...
fox5dc.com
Future of Nats Park in jeopardy as permit nears expiration
WASHINGTON - Nationals fans and concertgoers may not be allowed in Nats Park soon. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, opted not to reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park until the owner, Events DC, goes before the city’s zoning commission.
