Alabama State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
SLIDELL, LA
CBS 42

Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed

From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Death Penalty
Public Safety
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
LA FAYETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

