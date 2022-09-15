Read full article on original website
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
WAFF
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
WAFF
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial. New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial.
Alabama school bus driver accused of DUI while transporting 40 students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama school bus driver is facing dozens of charges after being arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence while 40 students were on board. The driver, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, was also charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, AL.com reported. According to...
Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed
From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land Alabama woman behind bars
According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company credit card totaling $88,000 over several months.
Willie Simmons Remains in an Alabama Prison for Life for Stealing $9 Forty Years Ago
Willie Simmons(Photo: ALDOC) It might sound outrageous to think that anyone would be given a life sentence without parole for stealing $9, but that is exactly what happened to Alabama resident, Willie Junior Simmons.
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Two)
This is part 2 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here). All entries found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.
Alabama man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
“We are going to come after you” Alabama lawmaker calls for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — From March 2021 to March this year the CDC reported a 20% uptick in drug overdose deaths in Alabama. DEA Assistant Special Agent for Alabama Towanda Thorne-James says that trend is largely fueled by fentanyl. She says just 2 milligrams, the equivalent of about 15 grains of salt, can be fatal. […]
Alabama may test out an untried execution method which suffocates inmates by replacing oxygen with nitrogen
Corrections Commissioner John Hamm will have the final say as to whether nitrogen hypoxia is used on inmate Alan Eugene Miller on Sep. 22.
ALEA looking to identify drag racer who hit, killed pedestrian in east Alabama
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. On Sept. 5, 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams was struck by a car that was drag racing against another car on Bullock County 7, approximately eight miles from Union Springs. On […]
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Alabama: Police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
wymt.com
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
