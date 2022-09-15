ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: False active shooter alarm at Bishop McGuinness School

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Police report an active shooter alarm was activated at Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City on Thursday but it has been deemed as a false alarm.

There was a heavy police presence seen at the school.

Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home

Police report no injuries and no credible threat have been found at the school. Students were given the all-clear and released.

According to police, it seems the initial 9-1-1 call came from off campus. They are investigating the phone number and are actively trying to find where the call came from.

This is an ongoing investigation and KFOR will update once police release new information.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
