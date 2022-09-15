Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Norwich reigns supreme again in the Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket
2022 marks the thirteenth year Norwich and Castleton have met. In this year’s edition of the Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket, the Cadets come out swinging to take a 13-0 lead. Castleton doesn’t go away, but the Norwich momentum is too much for the Spartans to handle and the Cadets win 26-21.
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point
Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
Health officials warn flu season could be rough
Fall is the recommended time for most people to get their flu shot and health officials are urging people to get them sooner than later. After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back and at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, Dr. Rick Hildebrant is among those warning people to prepare for a potentially rough season.
