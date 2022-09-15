ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts

DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day. “It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Fire destroys car, but firefighters protect Decatur home

DECATUR — A car was destroyed by fire in Decatur late Sunday morning, but firefighters said they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Chris Downey said Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 2662 Grandview Drive at 11:42 a.m. to find a car parked on the home’s drive already engulfed in flames and residents inside the home evacuated.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois State retains Mid-America Classic trophy with pounding of Eastern Illinois

NORMAL — Illinois State linebackers had a tip for the Redbird cornerbacks Saturday at Hancock Stadium. And cornerbacks Jeff Bowens and Deandre Lamont were paying very close attention. Bowens, courtesy of Jeremiah Jordan deflection, and Lamont with assistance from a Zeke Vandenburgh tip both returned interceptions for touchdowns as...
NORMAL, IL
Herald & Review

Funerals pending for Sept. 18

Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DICKSON, Joyce, 77, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. LILLY, Anna Ruth, 92, Beecher City, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) ,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur police seek help to find armed robber

DECATUR — Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who robbed the Circle K gas station, 205 W. 1st Drive in Decatur, at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The robbery is this week’s Crime of the Week focus from Decatur police who said the man grabbed a quantity of cash and fled on foot, running eastbound toward Franklin Street Road.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Police warn after Decatur man is conned out of cash

DECATUR — Police are warning people to be on guard after a Decatur man was scammed out of more than $9,000. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 89-year-old victim was conned after receiving a call telling him that his grandson was in trouble. The man was told his relative had been involved in a driving under the influence car wreck and the cash was needed to bail him out of jail.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Accused church burglar now charged with targeting Decatur car washes, police say

DECATUR — Timothy A. Trostle, already out on bail after denying charges he burglarized his mother’s church, is now accused of burglarizing two Decatur car washes. Sworn affidavits from Decatur police credit eye-witnesses with helping to catch Trostle during the car wash burglaries when they saw him drilling out coin box locks at one business at 3615 E. William Street Road, just after 6 a.m. Aug. 17.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tells Dunlap "No Soup For You" in shutout 3-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin followed in snuffing Dunlap's offense 3-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 2-0 advantage over Dunlap through the first half. The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

R. Brian McDuffie

July 11, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022. DECATUR — R. Brian McDuffie, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Services to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Attempted murder charge dropped after Decatur victim disappears

DECATUR — The attempted murder trial of Decatur man Tyrek D. Jones was supposed to get underway Monday, but the case had been over before it could begin. Macon County Jail records show Jones, 21, was released Wednesday afternoon after prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court earlier that day asking for all charges to be dismissed.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement and Adkins now faces a term of five years probation to three years in prison, officials said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Herald & Review

Gooseggs: Williamsville hands Newark a shutout 2-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Williamsville squeeze Newark 2-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL

