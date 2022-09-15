Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Watch now: Fine art meets family fun at Decatur's Arts in Central Park
DECATUR — Of all the sumptuous artworks on display at the Arts in Central Park event Sunday, few could rival the strangeness of the “Mouse-Centipede-Robot” dreamed up by 5-year-old Cylas Sanson. It was an impromptu work, created and named on the spot by the Decatur boy who...
Herald & Review
City punts on first round of business proposals for former Decatur fire station
DECATUR — It could have been a business that produces and sells cornhole sets. Or a coffee shop with local artist sales. Or a counseling center. But at least for the time being, former Fire Station 3 will be none of those things. Watch now: Ceremony celebrates new Decatur...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts
DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day. “It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Fire destroys car, but firefighters protect Decatur home
DECATUR — A car was destroyed by fire in Decatur late Sunday morning, but firefighters said they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Chris Downey said Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 2662 Grandview Drive at 11:42 a.m. to find a car parked on the home’s drive already engulfed in flames and residents inside the home evacuated.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
Herald & Review
Illinois State retains Mid-America Classic trophy with pounding of Eastern Illinois
NORMAL — Illinois State linebackers had a tip for the Redbird cornerbacks Saturday at Hancock Stadium. And cornerbacks Jeff Bowens and Deandre Lamont were paying very close attention. Bowens, courtesy of Jeremiah Jordan deflection, and Lamont with assistance from a Zeke Vandenburgh tip both returned interceptions for touchdowns as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Sept. 18
Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DICKSON, Joyce, 77, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. LILLY, Anna Ruth, 92, Beecher City, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) ,...
Herald & Review
Decatur police seek help to find armed robber
DECATUR — Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who robbed the Circle K gas station, 205 W. 1st Drive in Decatur, at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The robbery is this week’s Crime of the Week focus from Decatur police who said the man grabbed a quantity of cash and fled on foot, running eastbound toward Franklin Street Road.
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Champaign Centennial renders Decatur St. Teresa's offense pointless 11-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Champaign Centennial's 11-0 blanking of Decatur St. Teresa at Decatur St. Teresa High on September 17 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 10, Decatur St Teresa...
Herald & Review
Police warn after Decatur man is conned out of cash
DECATUR — Police are warning people to be on guard after a Decatur man was scammed out of more than $9,000. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 89-year-old victim was conned after receiving a call telling him that his grandson was in trouble. The man was told his relative had been involved in a driving under the influence car wreck and the cash was needed to bail him out of jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Accused church burglar now charged with targeting Decatur car washes, police say
DECATUR — Timothy A. Trostle, already out on bail after denying charges he burglarized his mother’s church, is now accused of burglarizing two Decatur car washes. Sworn affidavits from Decatur police credit eye-witnesses with helping to catch Trostle during the car wash burglaries when they saw him drilling out coin box locks at one business at 3615 E. William Street Road, just after 6 a.m. Aug. 17.
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tells Dunlap "No Soup For You" in shutout 3-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin followed in snuffing Dunlap's offense 3-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 2-0 advantage over Dunlap through the first half. The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via...
Herald & Review
R. Brian McDuffie
July 11, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022. DECATUR — R. Brian McDuffie, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Services to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.
Herald & Review
Decatur mother arrested for hitting child after he gives medicine to sibling, police said
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is accused of hitting her four-year-old son with a belt after he gave his infant sibling medicine, police said. Decatur police arrested the woman on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13, a felony, and misdemeanor charge domestic battery.
Herald & Review
Attempted murder charge dropped after Decatur victim disappears
DECATUR — The attempted murder trial of Decatur man Tyrek D. Jones was supposed to get underway Monday, but the case had been over before it could begin. Macon County Jail records show Jones, 21, was released Wednesday afternoon after prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court earlier that day asking for all charges to be dismissed.
Herald & Review
How a tip from a Florida coach landed Illinois and edge rusher in Gabe Jacas
CHAMPAIGN — During one of Illinois football’s bye weeks last season, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry was sent on a detour during his recruiting trip to Florida by head coach Bret Bielema. Originally in his home state to recruit corner Elijah Mc-Cantos, Henry and Bielema got a tip...
Herald & Review
Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement and Adkins now faces a term of five years probation to three years in prison, officials said.
Herald & Review
Gooseggs: Williamsville hands Newark a shutout 2-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Williamsville squeeze Newark 2-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Comments / 0