ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Man charged with facilitating escape for interfering with arrest of auto theft suspect

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21a8Hi_0hx4XUsb00

A Rogersville man accused of attempting to help an auto theft suspect escape during a traffic stop on the night of Sept. 13 was charged with facilitating escape, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that around 8 p.m. last Tuesday he initiated a seatbelt violation traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Donnie Glen Buttry Jr., 43, 170 Clay Davis Road, Rogersville.

Buttry pulled into the driveway of John Robert Phillips, 41, 251 Henard Road, Rogersville, where Phillips was standing outside.

Winter reported that Buttry exited the vehicle, ignored commands to stop, and attempted to flee on foot, at which time Winter deployed his taser. Winter said Buttry refused to obey commands, and pulled one of the taser barbs out of his back.

“I attempted to take the suspect into custody when I was suddenly shoved by Phillips,” Winter stated in his report. “Phillips yelled at me that this was private property and shoved me away from Buttry. I told him to get back and that Buttry was under arrest. I attempted to take control of Buttry, but Phillips was continuing to grab me and prevent me from making an arrest.”

Buttry then reportedly attempted to take Winter’s taser away from him.

“Defensive tactics were used and I retained my taser,” Winter reported. “Phillips got between the two of us and grabbed me.”

Winter stated that Phillips broke his grip on Buttry, who then took off running. Winter then broke away from Phillips and chased Buttry, deploying pepper spray, but Buttry continued to resist. Winter said he used closed hand strikes to subdue Buttry and get him into handcuffs.

Backup officers then arrived on the scene and Phillips was arrested as well.

It was determined that Buttry was wanted for probation violation in Hamblen County, as well as theft over $1,000 in Hawkins County stemming from an auto theft allegation dating back to November of 2021.

Buttry also had a used syringe in his pocket during the altercation with Deputy Winter. He was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, no insurance two registration violations, and a seatbelt violation, as well as the ending theft warrant.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court where his bond was set at $10,000, and an Oct. 17 preliminary hearing was set.

Philips was arraigned Wednesday and was later released on $2,000 bond pending an Oct. 17 court appearance.

Comments / 3

Related
WJHL

KPD: School lockdowns lifted after possible nearby shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A possible shooting incident near the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets closed six Kingsport City Schools (KCS) properties on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCS and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officials. Leaders revealed that the incident, which was reported at 1:15 p.m., did not occur at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport City Schools put on lockdown after alleged shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Rogersville, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities say while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Hwy 421 at Patty Branch Road, ran off the right side of the road hitting several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Phillips#John Robert
WJHL

THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
BURNSVILLE, NC
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police Nab Felon On Drug Charges Following Stop

A Felon wanted out of Gray, Tennessee is behind bars after Johnson City Police discover the woman at a North Roan Street parking early Thursday morning in possession of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Summer R. Bentley was stopped in the parking lot on an arrest warrant out of Washington County, Tennessee. Following a search of Bentley’s vehicle, police discovered Bentley with Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Pot, various pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Bentley was arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home on Brackfield Acres Way in West Knox County just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a family member found the victim inside the house.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Three vehicle crash at Crossroads service station in Jonesborough kills one

A motorcycle rider is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesborough on Sunday. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says Monica Vance of Burnsville, North Carolina, was killed when she was struck and pinned underneath an SUV in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Crossroads area of Highway 81.
BURNSVILLE, NC
993thex.com

Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI

An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown

KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
KINGSPORT, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy