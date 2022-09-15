Man charged with facilitating escape for interfering with arrest of auto theft suspect

A Rogersville man accused of attempting to help an auto theft suspect escape during a traffic stop on the night of Sept. 13 was charged with facilitating escape, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that around 8 p.m. last Tuesday he initiated a seatbelt violation traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Donnie Glen Buttry Jr., 43, 170 Clay Davis Road, Rogersville.

Buttry pulled into the driveway of John Robert Phillips, 41, 251 Henard Road, Rogersville, where Phillips was standing outside.

Winter reported that Buttry exited the vehicle, ignored commands to stop, and attempted to flee on foot, at which time Winter deployed his taser. Winter said Buttry refused to obey commands, and pulled one of the taser barbs out of his back.

“I attempted to take the suspect into custody when I was suddenly shoved by Phillips,” Winter stated in his report. “Phillips yelled at me that this was private property and shoved me away from Buttry. I told him to get back and that Buttry was under arrest. I attempted to take control of Buttry, but Phillips was continuing to grab me and prevent me from making an arrest.”

Buttry then reportedly attempted to take Winter’s taser away from him.

“Defensive tactics were used and I retained my taser,” Winter reported. “Phillips got between the two of us and grabbed me.”

Winter stated that Phillips broke his grip on Buttry, who then took off running. Winter then broke away from Phillips and chased Buttry, deploying pepper spray, but Buttry continued to resist. Winter said he used closed hand strikes to subdue Buttry and get him into handcuffs.

Backup officers then arrived on the scene and Phillips was arrested as well.

It was determined that Buttry was wanted for probation violation in Hamblen County, as well as theft over $1,000 in Hawkins County stemming from an auto theft allegation dating back to November of 2021.

Buttry also had a used syringe in his pocket during the altercation with Deputy Winter. He was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, no insurance two registration violations, and a seatbelt violation, as well as the ending theft warrant.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court where his bond was set at $10,000, and an Oct. 17 preliminary hearing was set.

Philips was arraigned Wednesday and was later released on $2,000 bond pending an Oct. 17 court appearance.