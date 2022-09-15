ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

You’re invited! Pennsylvania’s top election official answers your voting, Nov. 8 questions live

By Spotlight PA Staff
 4 days ago

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters .

In the November 2022 election in Pennsylvania, voters will decide the state’s next governor and U.S. senator, among other key roles in government. The governor wields significant power, signing or vetoing legislation, managing thousands of state employees, and overseeing the operations of critical state agencies.

Since 2020, many state lawmakers and candidates for public office have questioned the integrity of Pennsylvania’s elections and challenged the state law that created no-excuse mail voting. These issues have made their way to the commonwealth’s highest court , and depending on who gets elected this fall, the state could see major changes to election and voting policy.

On Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 p.m. ET on Zoom, Spotlight PA will be joined by Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman, who oversees elections in Pennsylvania. Chapman will discuss how her agency secures and runs elections, explain the state’s voting policies, and answer all of your more pressing election questions.

Send your election questions to events@spotlightpa.org . We’ll answer them live.

RSVP for free here .

» Spotlight PA’s events operate on a “pay-what-you-can” honor system. If you value this public-service event, pay it forward and contribute any amount to Spotlight PA now so we can keep our programming free for everyone: spotlightpa.org/donate .

NorthcentralPA.com

