Do bars, restaurants have to pay for Amazon Prime to show Thursday Night Football? Here's the answer

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

 3 days ago
With Thursday Night Football getting its premiere on Amazon Prime in Week 2 with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs facing off, you might not want to pay for a subscription.

So you might be wondering: Can you watch the game at a bar or restaurant if it’s on Amazon?

(Yes, we know you’ll be paying to be at a bar or restaurant so it’s not technically FREE, but OK moving on!)

The answer is: Check with your local bar or restaurant, but it’s possible!

Per CNBC: “Amazon’s Prime Video reached a deal with DirecTV to air its ‘Thursday Night Football’ games in more than 300,000 businesses such as bars and restaurants.”

So hopefully your local place has it on!

