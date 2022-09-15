ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Long-awaited Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford megafight reportedly slated for November

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s already been an exceptional year for professional boxing — Errol Spence Jr. TKO’d Yordenis Ugas, Dmitry Bivol upset Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis stopped Rolly Romero early and Oleksandr Usyk put on a clinic against Anthony Joshua.

All of that is great, but it’s about to get even better.

As reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, the welterweight division’s two top dogs, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, have agreed to terms on a megafight targeted for November 19 in Las Vegas.

Both of the undefeated fighters possess belts that would presumably be put on the line — Spence owns the WBC, WBA and IBF, and Crawford the WBO.

One of the more important details mentioned in Coppinger’s report is that the agreed-to fight includes a rematch clause.

“The package includes a bilateral rematch clause that the loser will have the right to exercise, per source. If the rematch clause is triggered, the winner will earn the majority of revenue for the return bout, per sources.”

We won’t look too far ahead though. As we lock-in on the likely November 19th fight, we can expect the hype of one of the most looked-forward-to bouts in a long time, to be lived up to.

