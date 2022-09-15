ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 2

Related
thunder1320.com

Robbery suspect wanted by Estill Springs police

The Estill Springs Police department is asking for your help to identify the individual pictured above. At approximately 10:40pm on September 17, 2022 this person entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you know or saw anything suspicious please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
On Target News

Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WINCHESTER, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Smith & Wesson tells Wall Street its move to Tennessee is ‘on track’

Smith and Wesson plans to start moving its front office to Tennessee at around this time next year. “Towards the beginning part of next summer will be — starting to ramp up the operations in earnest and start to be manufacturing and distributing product out of that location,” said Mark Smith, Smith & Wesson president and CEO Thursday in a conference call following the release of disappointing financial results for the company.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Debit And Credit#Chase Bank#Credit Card#Fraud#Texas Woman#Murfreesboro Bank#Mpd#Id
WBBJ

Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon. The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said. “Violent Crimes...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Murfreesboro employee charged in crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy