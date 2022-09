Yola, a six-time Grammy-nominated English singer-songwriter, performed Friday night at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The concert was a technicolor, powerhouse show. Her charismatic attitude and infectious voice had audience members roaring with enjoyment as they applauded Yola. Throughout the show, Yola switched between multiple guitars, a tambourine...

BOONE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO