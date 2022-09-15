GOTHENBURG – The weekend started out on a high note as the Dukes took down C1 No. 3 St. Paul in straight sets and Chadron also in straight sets on Friday. In York’s third game on Friday, York dropped their first game of the tournament 25-21 and 25-17 to the host Gothenburg Swedes who came in as the No. 4 team in C1.

YORK, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO