Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
News Channel Nebraska
$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Dukes cap long weekend out west with 3-3 record at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG – The weekend started out on a high note as the Dukes took down C1 No. 3 St. Paul in straight sets and Chadron also in straight sets on Friday. In York’s third game on Friday, York dropped their first game of the tournament 25-21 and 25-17 to the host Gothenburg Swedes who came in as the No. 4 team in C1.
KETV.com
Victim of fatal skydiving accident at Nebraska airport identified by law enforcement
CRETE, Neb. — The victim of a fatal skydiving accident on Sept. 15 at a Nebraska airport has been identified by law enforcement. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. William...
KSNB Local4
Hastings celebrates 150th anniversary and unveils a new attraction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Historical artifacts on display for those in attendance during the anniversary event at Hastings Museum. They also saw how Hastings grew from a railroad town to the city its become. “There has been so much history here,” said Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Director of Hastings Museum. “Little things...
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
For the third time this season, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won a cross country race. This past Friday the competition was tough, but Stuckey bettered three runners from Norris who head coach Eric Rasmussen said “have a good chance to finish in the top five at the Class B State Meet.” Stuckey was clocked at 19:29.91, 37 seconds ahead of Norris junior Ellie Thomas. Stuckey also won the McCool Junction Quad and just last Friday set a meet record at the Aurora invite held at Poco Creek Golf Course.
York News-Times
Several Huskers played season-high snaps vs. Oklahoma. Who made a case for more time?
There’s nothing more important to a young player’s growth than playing time. Over the course of a season, simply finding the moments to get backups and untested freshmen on the field can prove difficult. There are only two obvious situations for it — when trailing by several scores or when leading by a large margin.
York News-Times
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
WOWT
California woman arrested in Nebraska after State Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A California Woman was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol says she was found with 20 pounds of cocaine. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper allegedly saw a driver following another too closely on I-80 near York. The trooper did a traffic stop and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
1011now.com
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Employees at a downtown grocery store restrained a man who police said tried robbing them. On Friday, around 4 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Goodhue Blvd & F Street on a report of a robbery. LPD said officers...
York News-Times
Nebraska sweeps No. 13 Kentucky in final nonconference match
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills and Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause added nine kills apiece to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. After a close first set, Nebraska was in control for...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
York News-Times
Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too.
York News-Times
Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family goes 4-0 to win Cross County invite
STROMSBURG – The final match of the day between the Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family Bulldogs and the Cross County Cougars determined the Invite champion in Stromsburg on Saturday. Both the Bulldogs and the Cougars were 3-0 going into the match that was dominated by the HLHF girls 25-15 and 25-20.
York News-Times
Cross County rolls over Twin River 58-14
GENOA – The No. 2 team in Class D1 the Cross County Cougars continued to roll on Friday night as they defeated the Twin River Titans on their home turf in Genoa 58-14. The Cougars 4-0 are on a collision course with No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh which will take place on Friday, October 7 in Stromsburg.
doniphanherald.com
New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development
GRAND ISLAND — Big changes are being planned for Conestoga Mall. The City Council on Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site off U.S. 281. The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by...
York News-Times
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
Comments / 0