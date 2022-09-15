ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Dukes cap long weekend out west with 3-3 record at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – The weekend started out on a high note as the Dukes took down C1 No. 3 St. Paul in straight sets and Chadron also in straight sets on Friday. In York’s third game on Friday, York dropped their first game of the tournament 25-21 and 25-17 to the host Gothenburg Swedes who came in as the No. 4 team in C1.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings celebrates 150th anniversary and unveils a new attraction

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Historical artifacts on display for those in attendance during the anniversary event at Hastings Museum. They also saw how Hastings grew from a railroad town to the city its become. “There has been so much history here,” said Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Director of Hastings Museum. “Little things...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

For the third time this season, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won a cross country race. This past Friday the competition was tough, but Stuckey bettered three runners from Norris who head coach Eric Rasmussen said “have a good chance to finish in the top five at the Class B State Meet.” Stuckey was clocked at 19:29.91, 37 seconds ahead of Norris junior Ellie Thomas. Stuckey also won the McCool Junction Quad and just last Friday set a meet record at the Aurora invite held at Poco Creek Golf Course.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska sweeps No. 13 Kentucky in final nonconference match

Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills and Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause added nine kills apiece to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. After a close first set, Nebraska was in control for...
LEXINGTON, KY
York News-Times

Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family goes 4-0 to win Cross County invite

STROMSBURG – The final match of the day between the Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family Bulldogs and the Cross County Cougars determined the Invite champion in Stromsburg on Saturday. Both the Bulldogs and the Cougars were 3-0 going into the match that was dominated by the HLHF girls 25-15 and 25-20.
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

Cross County rolls over Twin River 58-14

GENOA – The No. 2 team in Class D1 the Cross County Cougars continued to roll on Friday night as they defeated the Twin River Titans on their home turf in Genoa 58-14. The Cougars 4-0 are on a collision course with No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh which will take place on Friday, October 7 in Stromsburg.
GENOA, NE
doniphanherald.com

New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development

GRAND ISLAND — Big changes are being planned for Conestoga Mall. The City Council on Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site off U.S. 281. The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

