Tampa, FL

wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin

Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camoflague pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
TAMPA, FL
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
813area.com

Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida

Tampa Bay is located on the central west coast of Florida and includes the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa fl for adults | 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida. This major metropolitan area is rich...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Job Fair At Amalie Arena

Tampa Bay Lightning Job Fair At Amalie Arena. Big job fair Tomorrow for part-time positions with Jeff Vinik’s organization on September 19. Here are the details. The job fair will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The event runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The jobs being filled include positions with the Tampa Bay Lightning, AMALIE Arena and Yuengling Center. Housekeeping, conversion and security positions are available. Starting rates for the part time positions will be:
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
places.travel

Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches

The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City dentist to leave practice

Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
PLANT CITY, FL

