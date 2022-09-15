The Tropical Pepper might be better than Texas A&M-Miami deserves

Texas A&M is coming off a home loss to Appalachian State and spent the last week cease-and-desisting any unauthorized videos of its deeply uncomfortable yell practices. If any fanbase in the nation could use a drink, it’s the Aggies.

The Aggies’ shot at redemption comes in Week 3, where they’ll host 13th-ranked Miami and potential first-round quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The Hurricanes have won their first two games by an aggregate score of 100-20, but that was over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Mississippi. This makes things a little less impressive.

Still, Miami-Texas A&M is one of only two games between ranked opponents in Week 3. And since the other involves BYU and I’m not yet ready to figure out a cocktail for the Cougars, well, let’s make something boozy for the confluence of Aggies and Hurricanes.

Dr. Pepper may be a Waco product, but I’m fine associating it with all things Texas rather than Baylor. Miami is the southernmost major U.S. city in the contiguous 48 states. Since this is a game of “close enough” let’s use that as an excuse to incorporate tropical flavors into an ice cold beverage capable of carrying you through triumphant wins and upset losses.

The Tropical Pepper:

1.5 oz pineapple rum

1.5 oz vodka

9 oz Dr. Pepper

one splash, Coconut Creme Coffee-Mate

one lime wedge (optional, not seen here because what I thought were limes in my kitchen were actually granny smith apples)

I used some garbage rum that had been lingering in my freezer. I also used some extremely cool vodka. Javelin Vodka has pledged 100 percent of its proceeds to Razom, a charitable organization that has raised more than $62 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

I’m looking forward to giving Javelin a proper review later on, but I will say it blends great here. I tipped in entirely too much, and this never truly felt overpowering or burned.

Making the drink is simple enough. Add ice, then booze, then creamer and top with soda. Give it a stir, and it’s ready to go.

The end result tastes a little like a bushwhacker with piña colada undertones (and with the added benefit of being several factors easier to make). The carbonation of the Dr. Pepper keeps the drink crisp and the creamer, despite creating an unsettling effect in the glass — I suggest using an opaque cup, if possible — helps erase the fact that my efforts counting out seconds while pouring vodka in no way shape or form reflect an accurate pour.

I initially bristled when I first tried this but it gets better as it goes on in a way that isn’t related to the three shots of liquor within. It’s got a nice blend of flavors and even the splash of Coffee-Mate stays muted. As a mixed drink this works, even if it’s an ungodly amount of sugar if you’re going with the full-blood versions of the creamer and soda.

So far, this is my favorite creation — though, fair play, it’s only Week 3 and the previous two drinks were a moonshine bomb and a Fireball old fashioned. It’s dangerous, though, thanks to both the potency of the booze and the sugar involved and how easy it is to drink. Approach it with caution.