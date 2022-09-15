ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jurassic Park fan recreates the iconic T-Rex breakout scene in Dreams

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WumJe_0hx4VX1i00

One dedicated Dreams player reimagined Jurassic Park’s famous T-Rex breakout scene in Media Molecule’s sandbox builder with impressive results.

This is the second time Dreams fan Krenautican attempted making the scene, following an earlier experiment and finished product they were less than pleased with.

Dreams is a sandbox-building title for PS4 and PS5 that lets players make whatever they can, well, dream of, whether a self-contained creation or a more ambitious project, such as an entire game.

Krenautican is also making an entire Jurassic Park fan game within Dreams and dug deep into the original film’s concept art to make the best possible use of the assets available to them in Dreams.

Krenautican said they paid close attention to important details such as where the T-Rex would enter the scene, and movements involved in pushing the car around. However, smaller particulars presented more trouble than they expected. Foliage placement, the exact positioning of the car rails, and even asphalt coverage and lighting all took significantly longer than Krenautican expected — all of which is documented in their fantastic explainer video below.

That’s before even getting into the logistics of animating the scene – with several effects that Krenautican believes most viewers wouldn’t notice – and ensuring everything behaved as it should.

In short, Krenautican built a miniature film in Dreams, highlighting the game’s seemingly endless capacity for letting users explore the limits of their imagination.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF.

