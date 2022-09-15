Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Joshua has been sent his contract for Tyson Fury fight says Frank Warren
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren says they’ve sent the contracts out to Anthony Joshua on Friday for a December 3rd fight in the UK. Now it’s going to take time for Team Joshua to go through the contract before it’s eventually signed. As...
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Roberto Duran says Golovkin was “lazy, I saw him weak”
By Robert Segal: Boxing legend Robert Duran says Gennadiy Golovkin looked “lazy’ and “weak” losing to Canelo Alvarez last Saturday night. Duran feels that Golovkin didn’t make the right decisions inside the ring, and he feels that he needs to “retire now” after his non-performance in losing to Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision.
Chris Eubank Jr calls out Golovkin, wants his 160-lb belts
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr was quick to call out Gennadiy Golovkin last night following his loss to Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. The only two money fights for Golovkin at middleweight are Eubank Jr and Jermall Charlo. Of the two, Eubank Jr is the only one that Golovkin would have a slight chance of winning.
Dmitry Bivol could face Canelo at 168 for undisputed title says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says Dmitry Bivol could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship. Hearn says Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) wants to fight Canelo for his four 168-lb titles after he defends his WBA light heavyweight title against his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi.
LIVE: Shakur Stevenson vs Conceição ESPN & FITE stream this Friday
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title Against Robson Conceição September 23 at Prudential Center LIVE on ESPN – Lightweight sensation Keyshawn Davis set to return in the co-feature. Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon...
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
“There were no robberies” in Canelo vs. Golovkin 1 & 2 says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn surprisingly says there were “no robberies” in the first two Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin fights. Hearn says he felt that the first Canelo-Golovkin fight deserved to be a draw in 2017, and he saw Canelo winning the second one in 2018. In...
Danny Jacobs calls out Gennadiy Golovkin
By Jack Tiernan: Daniel Jacobs says he was shocked by the scorecards for last Saturday night’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ‘The Miracle Man’ Jacobs says he’d like to fight Golovkin in a rematch. He thinks that would be...
Benavidez has done “nothing” says Canelo
By Craig Daly: Canelo Alvarez abruptly shut down the post-fight press conference last Saturday night following his win over Gennadiy Golovkin when asked whether he’ll be fighting David Benavidez in the future. With the answer Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) gave to the media, he made it clear that he...
When Partial Judging & Refereeing Make A Difference!
By Ken Hissner: Ever since the first Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez first fight in September of 2017 when a draw was the disputed decision after an obvious Golovkin victory in Las Vegas, Nevada have officials come under suspicion. That night judge Adalaide Byrd...
Canelo vs Golovkin: Hold your head high, Triple G, an all-time great!
By Michael Malaszczyk: The verdict is in, and Canelo has beaten GGG in their rubber match, 116-112 on one scorecard, and 115-113 on two others. Personally, those scorecards are a bit close for comfort, as this fight was not really close at all. This writer personally scored it 117-111, 9 rounds to 3, for Canelo, and even that feels like it could be one round generous to GGG.
