By Michael Malaszczyk: The verdict is in, and Canelo has beaten GGG in their rubber match, 116-112 on one scorecard, and 115-113 on two others. Personally, those scorecards are a bit close for comfort, as this fight was not really close at all. This writer personally scored it 117-111, 9 rounds to 3, for Canelo, and even that feels like it could be one round generous to GGG.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO