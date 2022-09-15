Recruiting: Bellevue West stars, Indiana DB headline Nebraska's visitor list for Oklahoma

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Several Huskers played season-high snaps vs. Oklahoma. Who made a case for more time?
There’s nothing more important to a young player’s growth than playing time. Over the course of a season, simply finding the moments to get backups and untested freshmen on the field can prove difficult. There are only two obvious situations for it — when trailing by several scores or when leading by a large margin.
Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
Murphy’s Law: the right coach for Nebraska
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, comparing the state of the football programs at Iowa State and Nebraska, plus the right guy for the job—if he’ll take it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
North Platte Telegraph
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Maybe it was because an old rival was in town. Or perhaps the new man in charge of the Nebraska football team sparked optimism. Either way, the mood around the Huskers on Saturday game felt different than their previous three contests.
North Platte Telegraph
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week. The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.
North Platte Telegraph
11 memorable Nebraska songs
Nebraska has a long tradition in popular music of all genres. Take a look at some of our favorite songs that highlight the state and its many sights.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost firing: Insider report reveals 3 things that led to his undoing at Nebraska
Scott Frost was brought back to his alma mater of Nebraska to boost the fortunes of a struggling Cornhuskers program, after leading UCF to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory. Ultimately, he was ousted after a 16-31 record overall and a 10-26 mark in the B1G in 4-plus seasons. Most notably, of those 31 losses, 22 were one-score games.
FOX Sports
Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Kansas' Lance Leipold headline candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska
FOX college football analyst Bruce Feldman joins to talk potential replacements for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Matt Campbell from the Iowa State Cyclones, Lance Leipold from the Kansas Jayhawks and Jamey Chadwell from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: one, two; White Balls: six, fifteen) (four, six, eleven, fifteen, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten) (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Pick 3. People are also reading…. 8-8-9 (eight, eight, nine) Pick 5. 05-16-25-28-29 (five, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
North Platte Telegraph
A pro baseball team and Q Street revival are among ideas for South, North Omaha grants
OMAHA — Ideas to bring long-term economic vitality to South and North Omaha streamed in Monday as a series of public meetings kicked off on how to spend millions in federal recovery funds. People are also reading…. Proposals ranged from funding a professional baseball team to replacing leaded water...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Comments / 0