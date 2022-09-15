ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Woody Allen Takes Back Retirement Announcement

A rep for Woody Allen says the director has no plans to retire, walking back a statement he gave to a Spanish newspaper over the weekend. Allen, 86, is currently in Paris to direct his upcoming movie. According to La Vanguardia, the four-time Oscar winner told them he’s giving up movies—after this one—to focus on writing a novel. He said something similar during an interview with Alec Baldwin in June, blaming short theatrical runs and direct-to-streaming releases for taking the “fun” out of making a film. He may now be regretting teeing up his retirement so quickly. “Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th,” a representative told Variety. Allen has shot most of his recent projects in Europe, after years of sexual-assault accusations levied by his daughter Dylan Farrow weighed on his reputation in the U.S.Read it at Variety
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Woody Allen Issues Statement, Says ‘He Never Said He Was Retiring’

Woody Allen has been quick to deny rumours of his retirement, that came out of an interview he gave to a Spanish magazine, saying his next film would be his last. The 86-year-old director has issued a statement to clarify what he meant, saying: “Woody Allen never said he was retiring, not did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making films as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience.  Currently, he has no intention...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy