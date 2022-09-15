A rep for Woody Allen says the director has no plans to retire, walking back a statement he gave to a Spanish newspaper over the weekend. Allen, 86, is currently in Paris to direct his upcoming movie. According to La Vanguardia, the four-time Oscar winner told them he’s giving up movies—after this one—to focus on writing a novel. He said something similar during an interview with Alec Baldwin in June, blaming short theatrical runs and direct-to-streaming releases for taking the “fun” out of making a film. He may now be regretting teeing up his retirement so quickly. “Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th,” a representative told Variety. Allen has shot most of his recent projects in Europe, after years of sexual-assault accusations levied by his daughter Dylan Farrow weighed on his reputation in the U.S.Read it at Variety

