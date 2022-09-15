ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Throughout the entire week, members of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class took to social media posting "All N" graphics that essentially reaffirmed their commitment to NU. On Sunday, a different type of update went out via social media. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska, making...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo ID to vote.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: one, two; White Balls: six, fifteen) (four, six, eleven, fifteen, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten) (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Pick 3. People are also reading…. 8-8-9 (eight, eight, nine) Pick 5. 05-16-25-28-29 (five, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NCTA application fee waiver began Friday

CURTIS — Nebraska students who apply in the next two weeks for admission to NCTA can request a $45 savings. As of Friday, the fee will now be waived for any resident students completing the online, shared application to be an undergraduate for fall 2023-24 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis or one of the other NU campuses.
CURTIS, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects Earnest Jackson’s commutation request

LINCOLN — Without comment, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson, whose supporters filled a State Capitol hearing room. Those supporters maintain that Jackson has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
NEBRASKA STATE

