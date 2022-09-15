Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Several Huskers played season-high snaps vs. Oklahoma. Who made a case for more time?
There’s nothing more important to a young player’s growth than playing time. Over the course of a season, simply finding the moments to get backups and untested freshmen on the field can prove difficult. There are only two obvious situations for it — when trailing by several scores or when leading by a large margin.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Unacceptable nature of Nebraska's defense made Chinander's dismissal inevitable
Another week, another coaching staff shake-up for Nebraska. This week, interim head coach Mickey Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Sunday, and special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over in Chins’ stead. Chinander’s removal felt inevitable, and to me, it felt even more likely after Joseph spoke...
North Platte Telegraph
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Throughout the entire week, members of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class took to social media posting "All N" graphics that essentially reaffirmed their commitment to NU. On Sunday, a different type of update went out via social media. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska, making...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska stays in top-5 of poll after first loss; Big Ten has six top-15 teams
The first loss of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team only dropped the Huskers one spot to No. 3 in the new AVCA poll released Monday. Nebraska (8-1) lost against Stanford early in the week, before a nice bounce-back win against Kentucky on Sunday. Nebraska didn’t make a bigger...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Maybe it was because an old rival was in town. Or perhaps the new man in charge of the Nebraska football team sparked optimism. Either way, the mood around the Huskers on Saturday game felt different than their previous three contests.
North Platte Telegraph
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo ID to vote.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: one, two; White Balls: six, fifteen) (four, six, eleven, fifteen, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten) (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Pick 3. People are also reading…. 8-8-9 (eight, eight, nine) Pick 5. 05-16-25-28-29 (five, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
North Platte Telegraph
NCTA application fee waiver began Friday
CURTIS — Nebraska students who apply in the next two weeks for admission to NCTA can request a $45 savings. As of Friday, the fee will now be waived for any resident students completing the online, shared application to be an undergraduate for fall 2023-24 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis or one of the other NU campuses.
North Platte Telegraph
A pro baseball team and Q Street revival are among ideas for South, North Omaha grants
OMAHA — Ideas to bring long-term economic vitality to South and North Omaha streamed in Monday as a series of public meetings kicked off on how to spend millions in federal recovery funds. People are also reading…. Proposals ranged from funding a professional baseball team to replacing leaded water...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects Earnest Jackson’s commutation request
LINCOLN — Without comment, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson, whose supporters filled a State Capitol hearing room. Those supporters maintain that Jackson has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
North Platte Telegraph
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
