Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Sideline Video

Tom Brady is not a happy man on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his offense have been stifled by the New Orleans Saints defense for most of the afternoon in Week 2. Brady took his frustrations out on his tablet. "Here comes Tom Brady. Saints frustrated him enough...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit

Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas. Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game. Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19

On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live on September 19

On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on September 19

On September 19 at 4:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports West and ROOTNW. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels. When: September 19 at 4:07 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports West...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 19

The New York Mets take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 19 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and SNY. New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When:...
TVGuide.com

Fox Schedule for the 2022 Fall TV Season

Fox's fall schedule got a head start on the 2022-2023 TV season with an advanced premiere of the new country music drama Monarch on Sept. 11 to try and draw extra eyeballs from a big NFL crowd. The Susan Sarandon-led soap opera moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the second part of its double-sized premiere. If The Masked Singer is more your idea of musical drama, don't worry. The reality series will continue to hold down Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
