Madison County, ID

Experience Rexburg celebrated at Porter Park

The Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 20th Experience Rexburg at Porter Park Saturday. Various business set up booths to show Brigham Young University-Idaho students what the community has to offer them while they're going to school here. Check out the pictures to show the fun that was had.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Chaplaincy program seeking volunteers as demand for services increases

IDAHO FALLS – Like many people in eastern Idaho, Melissa Davis has always had a special place in her heart for first responders. They captured the hearts of the nation in the days after September 11 and for years, the Idaho Falls mother of three has admired the efforts of the local men and women who serve their community every day.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon

RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
RIRIE, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Charging ahead: Island Park to receive electric vehicle fast charging station

Representatives from multiple Western states gathered together Thursday in Island Park to celebrate the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations into rural communities throughout Idaho. “We chose this spot specifically — Island Park — because the state of Idaho had their Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment program,” said Emily Her, a...
ISLAND PARK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor

RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Education
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Roundup from Week 4

Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener. Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

