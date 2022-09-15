Read full article on original website
Hawaii business owner, Maui County official charged with bribery and public corruption
A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies, is accused of bribing...
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county's Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General Accused Of 1972 Fatal Stabbing To Make First Court Appearance
Tudor Chirila Jr. was arrested on September 14, 2022 and is being held in the Washoe County Jail. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Seventy-seven-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a fugitive charge. He once ran for the state Supreme Court and later was affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel. Honolulu police accuse him of second-degree murder, saying DNA evidence links him to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in her Waikiki apartment 50 years ago. In March, police say they used a DNA sample to identify Chirila's son the biological child of a DNA sample found at the crime scene.
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
High court decision that invalidated scores of felony charges relies on 1905 Hawaii law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Putting together a grand jury is not easy. It requires the state Judiciary to send out jury summons to hundreds of people, bring them to the courthouse, screen for those who cannot serve and assign those who can to potentially multiple days of service. It also involves deputy prosecutors, clerks and sheriffs, an independent grand jury attorney advisor to be present and a secure private courtroom for them to meet.
50 years ago, Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested.
A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.
Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested, accused of murdering a teenager in 1972
A former Nevada deputy attorney general was arrested this week and is accused of killing a woman five decades ago. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, is being held without bail in Washoe County Jail in Hawaii on suspicion of second-degree murder and a charge of being a fugitive from another state. Honolulu police arrested Chirila on Tuesday and said DNA evidence linked him to the 1972 stabbing death of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. On Oahu alone, prosecutors have identified 160 people who were charged with serious crimes by criminal complaints whose cases now have to go before a grand jury for an indictment.
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the...
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits. It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees. However, NOAA said the site is in...
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
'Something is off': Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody.
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
Hawaii State FCU opens a new Kihei Branch at Safeway
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State FCU, visit https://www.hawaiistatefcu.com/. Hawaii State FCU recently opened its 14th location in Safeway at the Piilani Village Shopping...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana was sentenced to 7 1/2 years behind bars on Monday following his conviction in a federal drug trial connected to the Kealoha scandal. That’s far less than the 15 to 20 years that prosecutors had asked for. Puana was found...
