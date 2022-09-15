ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

rexburgstandardjournal.com

South Fremont downs Jackson Hole to remain unbeaten

ST. ANTHONY- Hoping to improve on last week’s win over Aberdeen, the South Fremont Cougars brought a balanced game plan into their game versus the Jackson Hole Broncs on Friday. South Fremont rushed for 217 yards and put up 173 passing yards to beat the Broncs 34-14 and improve to 5-0.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Teton River Idaho Temple site announced

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
REXBURG, ID
Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon

Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate them - a familiar face, Rod Hutchins. The post Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Experience Rexburg celebrated at Porter Park

The Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 20th Experience Rexburg at Porter Park Saturday. Various business set up booths to show Brigham Young University-Idaho students what the community has to offer them while they're going to school here. Check out the pictures to show the fun that was had.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon

RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
RIRIE, ID
Post Register

Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Police looking for debit/credit card thieves

The Rexburg Police are looking for two individuals who were allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries throughout East Idaho. They are also suspected of stealing and using credit and debit cards. If you have any information please contact the police at 208-359-3008.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor

RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Halloween robber sentenced to prison

An Idaho Falls man who robbed a convenience store on Halloween last year has been sentenced to prison. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Kaden Wray, 28, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to seven years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Parties dispute merits of summary judgment in IFPD use of force lawsuit

The plaintiff and defendants in a lawsuit over a police officer’s use of force have made several filings arguing over whether summary judgment is appropriate. The Idaho Falls Police Department faces a lawsuit from an attorney alleging officer Dustin Cook used excessive force during a 2020 incident in which Cook tackled Tony Irvine off of a bicycle while Irvine was attempting to flee on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

