Read full article on original website
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
South Fremont downs Jackson Hole to remain unbeaten
ST. ANTHONY- Hoping to improve on last week’s win over Aberdeen, the South Fremont Cougars brought a balanced game plan into their game versus the Jackson Hole Broncs on Friday. South Fremont rushed for 217 yards and put up 173 passing yards to beat the Broncs 34-14 and improve to 5-0.
Teton River Idaho Temple site announced
The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
eastidahonews.com
Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg
REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon
Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate them - a familiar face, Rod Hutchins. The post Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
Post Register
Eastern Idaho law enforcement feel prepared for rising school dangers
After incidents such as the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 37 students and staff killed or injured, preventing such events has been a topic of focus. Despite that, there have been two more school shootings — one in Baltimore and one in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Christmas concert already sold out at not-yet-open Idaho Falls venue
A major event venue in Idaho Falls has been a long time coming, but with the announcement that the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Concert sold out, the Mountain America Center has arrived, even if the doors aren’t even open yet. The Mannheim Steamroller concert on Dec. 13 was the first event that the nascent Mountain America Center ...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13
Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho
The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region, Overland Camping. An industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. The post Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Experience Rexburg celebrated at Porter Park
The Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 20th Experience Rexburg at Porter Park Saturday. Various business set up booths to show Brigham Young University-Idaho students what the community has to offer them while they're going to school here. Check out the pictures to show the fun that was had.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
eastidahonews.com
One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon
RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
Post Register
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Police looking for debit/credit card thieves
The Rexburg Police are looking for two individuals who were allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries throughout East Idaho. They are also suspected of stealing and using credit and debit cards. If you have any information please contact the police at 208-359-3008.
eastidahonews.com
Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor
RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
Post Register
Halloween robber sentenced to prison
An Idaho Falls man who robbed a convenience store on Halloween last year has been sentenced to prison. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Kaden Wray, 28, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to seven years.
Post Register
Parties dispute merits of summary judgment in IFPD use of force lawsuit
The plaintiff and defendants in a lawsuit over a police officer’s use of force have made several filings arguing over whether summary judgment is appropriate. The Idaho Falls Police Department faces a lawsuit from an attorney alleging officer Dustin Cook used excessive force during a 2020 incident in which Cook tackled Tony Irvine off of a bicycle while Irvine was attempting to flee on July 14, 2020.
eastidahonews.com
City officials tout benefits of public transportation for business owners
IDAHO FALLS – Representatives from GIFT On-Demand and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce are hosting a public meeting to discuss the benefits of public transportation. The free one-hour discussion will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m., at the College of Eastern Idaho, Building 5,...
Comments / 0