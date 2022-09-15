Read full article on original website
Manayunk is celebrating LGBTQ+ pride next week with a three-day festival that will feature drag performances, live theater and an outdoor vendor market along Main Street. Out & About is returning for its second year from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The event is in honor of National Coming Out Day, an annual day of awareness for LGBTQ+ rights observed on Oct. 11.
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
An author with deep South Philadelphia roots explores grandfather’s experience fighting with the U.S. Army during World War II and her Italian-American heritage in a new book released this month. “The Time Left Between Us” by Alicia DeFonzo, an NPR contributor English professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk,...
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
A popular Langhorne eatery continues to host customers in an outdoor tent, but that might be coming to an end very soon. Beccah Hendrickson wrote about the area’a last dining tent for 6ABC Action News. Sandy’s Beef and Ale, located at 2028 East Old Lincoln High in Langhorne, is...
From left: Ra-Tah Johnson, Orlando Tucker (Jahlil Beats), and David "Doobie" Elliott. Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Orlando Tucker, the renowned hip-hop producer and songwriter known as Jahlil Beats, is using Kognition, a Manayunk-based startup that offers security system software, to create a safe zone in Chester’s downtown, writes Diane Mastrull for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
A shooting near Temple University campus sent two people to the hospital Saturday.
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
One person is facing charges for writing a racial slur on a Rowan University student’s door. Police identified two of the three individuals involved and banned them from campus. The student who gave them access to campus will be “held accountable.”
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Last week Cathy Nyagwegwe, 70, was waiting for her entrance during a rehearsal of “TOWN,” a new play about Norristown, Pa., by Theatre Horizon. She has never before performed onstage.
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot during a gun battle in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday night.
