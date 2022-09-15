ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Get in shape with a drag queen boot camp during Manayunk's LGBTQ pride festival

Manayunk is celebrating LGBTQ+ pride next week with a three-day festival that will feature drag performances, live theater and an outdoor vendor market along Main Street. Out & About is returning for its second year from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The event is in honor of National Coming Out Day, an annual day of awareness for LGBTQ+ rights observed on Oct. 11.
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
Hip-Hop Producer from Chester Uses Local Startup to Turn Part of His Hometown into a Safe Zone

From left: Ra-Tah Johnson, Orlando Tucker (Jahlil Beats), and David "Doobie" Elliott. Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Orlando Tucker, the renowned hip-hop producer and songwriter known as Jahlil Beats, is using Kognition, a Manayunk-based startup that offers security system software, to create a safe zone in Chester’s downtown, writes Diane Mastrull for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway

New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
What’s a Zep? Norristown explained, on stage

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Last week Cathy Nyagwegwe, 70, was waiting for her entrance during a rehearsal of “TOWN,” a new play about Norristown, Pa., by Theatre Horizon. She has never before performed onstage.
